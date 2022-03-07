Gurman: 'Mac Studio' Mac Mini/Mac Pro Hybrid and New Display With A-Series Chip Are 'Ready to Go'

by

Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow.

studio display and mac studio
Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio," showing off a machine that features a design like a thick Mac mini. The "Mac Studio" features the same square-shaped design as the current ‌Mac mini‌, but it measures in at four inches tall and it has a new thermal design to mitigate heat.

Miani said that the "Mac Studio" would "unequivocally" be announced during the spring event, and now it appears Gurman is backing that up.


We first heard the name "Mac Studio" last week from 9to5Mac, with the site describing it as a sort of ‌Mac mini‌ and Mac Pro hybrid device. Prior rumors have pointed toward both a high-end ‌Mac mini‌ and a smaller ‌Mac Pro‌ that are in development, and it appears that these rumors may have been talking about the same Mac Studio device.

The hybrid Mac Studio could replace the high-end ‌Mac mini‌ and it could be sold as a smaller alternative to the ‌Mac Pro‌. It is not expected to be as powerful as the ‌Mac Pro‌, but it is expected to use Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, along with an option for a more powerful version of the ‌M1 Max‌.

mac studio mac mini compare
To go along with the Mac Studio, Apple is rumored to have a "Studio Display" ready to go. Miani said that the Studio Display will feature a 27-inch size with slightly larger bezels than the Pro Display XDR, and now Gurman suggests that it will "run iOS," indicating a built-in A-series chip.

studio display renders
We've previously heard rumors about some kind of display with an A-series chip inside, though it was thought that such a display would be a Pro Display XDR successor. Instead, the monitor coming tomorrow is expected to be more affordable than the $5k Pro Display XDR, but no pricing information is available.

Apple's full plans for the Mac Studio and potential Studio Display will become clear tomorrow morning, with the "Peek Performance" event set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Tag: Apple Display Guide

Top Rated Comments

Logic368 Avatar
Logic368
23 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Ready for a wireless monitor!! With Airplay 3!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
17 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Ok now I'm getting excited! Makes more sense to move the iMac Pro into this form factor if it improves thermals and means you can upgrade the computer independent of the display. Less waste and more flexibility is always good. Will be interesting to see how iOS integrates. Built-in Apple TV and AirPlay? Use your iPhone to do color re-calibration? High-end camera system? True-tone? Also curious about speakers.

Hoping the SSD on the Mac Studio is upgradable but I'm not gonna hold my breath.

Probably won't buy it yet as my 2019 5K iMac is still great, but depending on the display specs and price I might be tempted to get the Studio Display at some point this year—assuming it works with my iMac? 120Hz Pro-Motion would be great. I'm curious when we can get a Mini LED 27" display for a decent price. If this is just LCD then I might hold off for another couple years until we get Mini LED or some burn-in resistant OLED tech and pick one up with either a Mac Studio or an M3 Max 14" MacBook Pro. I just get annoyed that my iPhone, iPad and TV all have crazy black levels but my iMac and second display still doesn't.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
12 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
I just wish these displays will be height adjustable. iMacs have terrible ergonomics and not having neck pain should not be a pro feature
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
11 minutes ago at 03:22 pm

Would an A-Chip within the monitor help to drive a 5K+ display with 120 Hz with the current MacBook Pros? At the moment, the highest possible combination is 4K/120HZ (= 24" retina), above that you have to settle with 60Hz.

iOS running on the monitor sounds strange – at least if this is really meant in the sense of being able to work like a standalone gigantic iPad with apps etc. (and not only as "internal software" like with the HomePod for example.)
They could be using the A chip to add an advanced AirPlay for wireless display support.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
16 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
It totally makes sense that they would explore new device categories the Apple Silicon chips enable. I hope these renders are wrong, though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisBougieLife Avatar
ThisBougieLife
7 minutes ago at 03:26 pm

I just wish these displays will be height adjustable. iMacs have terrible ergonomics and not having neck pain should not be a pro feature
Yeah, I agree. Crazy that many YouTubers I watch put their iMacs on stands making them even higher. What happened to ergonomics?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
5

Camera Comparison: Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max

Thursday March 3, 2022 11:47 am PST by
Samsung in February introduced its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We picked up one of the new Samsung devices, and thought we'd compare it to Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to one another when it comes to camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Galaxy S22...
Read Full Article144 comments
iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Last-Minute 5G iPhone SE Details Leaked By Reliable Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Friday March 4, 2022 5:19 am PST by
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device. Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details. Some ...
Read Full Article121 comments
mac pro mini feature

Apple Developing 'Mac Studio,' Described as a Mac Mini and Mac Pro Hybrid

Friday March 4, 2022 9:19 am PST by
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans. The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development....
Read Full Article382 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Top Stories: 'Peek Performance' Apple Event Preview

Saturday March 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Read Full Article15 comments
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone SE 2022 Red Feature

Apple Event Announced for March 8: 'Peek Performance'

Wednesday March 2, 2022 9:03 am PST by
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
Read Full Article359 comments
march 2022 event nope

Here's What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Thursday March 3, 2022 11:06 am PST by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, March 8, under the tagline "Peek Performance," where it is expected to announce a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. Apple is thought to have a busy year of product announcements in store for 2022, including multiple new Macs, at least three new Apple Watches, new iPhones, and more. Next week's event is the...
Read Full Article92 comments