40% of iPhone Users Plan to Buy iPhone SE 3, Survey Indicates

by

40 percent of iPhone users intend to buy the third-generation iPhone SE, according to a survey by SellCell.

Of the ‌iPhone‌ users that plan to buy the ‌iPhone SE‌, 24 percent of respondents plan to use it as their main device, while 16 percent plan to give the device as a gift or use it as a secondary device. While most ‌iPhone SE‌ 3 buyers plan to use the device themselves, 10.9 percent plan to buy the device for a child, 10.2 percent plan to buy it for their partner or spouse, and 7.8 percent plan to buy it for a family member such as a parent or grandparent.

Most users are planning to buy the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ because of its price point, but 15.2 percent are mainly attracted to 5G connectivity, 11.3 percent prefer its compact form factor, and 6.7 percent prefer the Touch ID Home Button.

Most users upgrading to the ‌iPhone SE‌ will be upgrading from the iPhone 11, accounting for 11.5 percent of models that users intend to part ways with once the new ‌iPhone SE‌ launches. Beyond the ‌iPhone 11‌, 6.8 percent are planning to upgrade from the ‌iPhone‌ XR and 6.7 percent are planning to upgrade from the iPhone 12, but there is widespread appetite to switch to the ‌iPhone SE‌ across multiple ‌iPhone‌ generations, from the ‌iPhone‌ 6 through to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Of the users who are not planning to buy the new ‌iPhone SE‌, 66.2 percent said that they are still happy with their current ‌iPhone‌ model, 9.3 percent are waiting for the iPhone 14 lineup to launch, 4.1 percent say that the device is too small, and three percent say that it is not premium enough.

The independent survey asked 2,549 adult ‌iPhone‌ owners in the United States about their thoughts on the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌. For a more detailed breakdown, see SellCell's full survey breakdown.

The third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is widely expected to be announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, likely alongside the fifth-generation iPad Air, and potentially a redesigned high-end Mac mini and a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Tag: SellCell

Top Rated Comments

HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
8 minutes ago at 04:37 am
I think if there was an option titled “I don’t want Face ID” that that would score as the highest reason
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
7 minutes ago at 04:38 am
5G is a complete and total Gimmick. I have never ONCE seen it being used on my phone despite having a 5G Enabled iPhone. Marketing 5G as some sort of saviour is a total lie.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tridley68 Avatar
tridley68
7 minutes ago at 04:39 am
Not this I phone 13 pro max user ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
j_maddison Avatar
j_maddison
3 minutes ago at 04:43 am
I hope they sort out the terrible battery life, because the thing is practically unusable for anyone who actually uses a phone. They really should kill off this design imo, it's embarrassing when you compare it against the competition at the same price point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
