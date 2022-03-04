'Apple Studio Display' With 7K Resolution Reportedly in Development

Apple is working on a new "Apple Studio Display" with a 7K resolution, according to 9to5Mac's Filipe Espósito, who cites sources familiar with the matter. The display is also expected to feature a dedicated Apple silicon chip.



The report claims it is unclear whether the display will be a replacement for the Pro Display XDR or a new addition to Apple's standalone display lineup. Additional details are still unknown, including the size of the display and a release timeframe.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was working on at least one new external display, but he said that display would have a lower price with reduced brightness and contrast ratio. By the sounds of it, the new 7K model would be slotted above the Pro Display XDR in the lineup, so it is possible that Apple plans to offer displays at several price points as it did with its Cinema Display lineup in the 2000s.

Apple released the Pro Display XDR in December 2019 for $4,999, with an optional $999 stand. The 32-inch display features a 6K resolution with peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content, 10-bit depth for 1.073 billion colors, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.