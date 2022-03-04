'Apple Studio Display' With 7K Resolution Reportedly in Development
Apple is working on a new "Apple Studio Display" with a 7K resolution, according to 9to5Mac's Filipe Espósito, who cites sources familiar with the matter. The display is also expected to feature a dedicated Apple silicon chip.
The report claims it is unclear whether the display will be a replacement for the Pro Display XDR or a new addition to Apple's standalone display lineup. Additional details are still unknown, including the size of the display and a release timeframe.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was working on at least one new external display, but he said that display would have a lower price with reduced brightness and contrast ratio. By the sounds of it, the new 7K model would be slotted above the Pro Display XDR in the lineup, so it is possible that Apple plans to offer displays at several price points as it did with its Cinema Display lineup in the 2000s.
Apple released the Pro Display XDR in December 2019 for $4,999, with an optional $999 stand. The 32-inch display features a 6K resolution with peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content, 10-bit depth for 1.073 billion colors, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
A YouTuber has successfully made the M1 Mac mini 78% smaller and added MagSafe in a unique DIY project, highlighting Apple's iterative approach to the current entry-level Mac mini ahead of the expected launch of a redesigned high-end model.
When Apple introduced the M1 Mac mini in November 2020, it retained the exact same unibody design that the company has used since 2010. Subsequent teardow...
Update: We now have invites for a March 8 event! Apple uncharacteristically sent them out less than a week ahead of the event. Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct.
In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the ...
Apple is rumored to be introducing an upgraded version of the iPhone SE as soon as March 8, the prospective date of the company's first event of 2022. The new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at $399 and it will be replacing the current iPhone SE, but will Apple keep the older model around and drop the price as it sometimes does when new iPhones come out?
In his most recent "Power On"...
Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all.
Every iPhone since the...
Apple today confirmed that it has stopped all product sales from its online website in Russia, which means customers in Russia can no longer purchase Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Attempting to make a purchase from the Russia store results in a "delivery unavailable" result when trying to add a product to the online cart.
Sales have been halted following a plea last week...
Oppo has announced a record-breaking fast charging technology that is around twelve times faster than the iPhone 13 lineup.
On the first day of 2022's Mobile World Congress (MWC) yesterday, Oppo showcased a range of technologies, including its latest Find X5 series of smartphones, the MariSilicon X custom image processor, a retractable camera system, the Air Glass extended reality monocle,...
Top Rated Comments
I’m glad that Apple is getting back into making their own displays again
I hope Apple considers making a more affordable display priced at around $999
Even an Apple 4K display priced at $999-$1499 would be great to have as an external monitor to an iMac
K, thanks.