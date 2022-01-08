HomePod Mini Likely Nearing Launch in Five More Countries

Apple has been testing Swedish language support for Siri on the HomePod mini for at least two months, according to Teknikveckan, suggesting that the HomePod mini will be released in Sweden at some point this year.



In addition to Sweden, the HomePod mini will likely launch in at least four more countries in 2022, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Russia, as the speaker gained support for languages spoken in those countries with a software update in December:

Dutch

Flemish

French (Belgium)

French (Switzerland)

German (Switzerland)

Italian (Switzerland)

Russian

Swedish is still not a publicly supported language on the HomePod mini, but Teknikveckan reported that Apple has enlisted a third-party company to send special HomePod minis with Swedish support to select individuals for testing purposes.

First released in October 2020, the HomePod mini is currently available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Apple began offering the HomePod mini in yellow, orange, and blue colors in November 2021.