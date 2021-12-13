Apple Releases HomePod Software 15.2 With Apple Music Voice Plan Support

Alongside iOS 15.2, Apple today released a new 15.2 software update for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.



The ‌HomePod‌ 15.2 software adds support for the $4.99 per month Apple Music Voice Plan, a Siri-based option for listening to ‌Apple Music‌ on ‌HomePod‌ and other devices.

Software version 15.2 includes support for Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier designed to access music using Siri, and extends Siri voice recognition to new languages. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.