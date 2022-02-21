Apple Fined Another €5 Million Over Dating Apps as Dutch Regulators Say Apple Has 'Refused to Put Forward Any Serious Proposals'

by

Dutch regulators have levied another fine of €5 million against Apple in a continued dispute over alternative payment systems for dating apps. Apple's total fines have now reached €25 million as regulators assess weekly fines up to a total of €50 million or until Apple satisfies the regulatory requirements.

iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated
In a statement shared with TechCrunch, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) says Apple has "refused to put forward any serious proposals" and that "Apple's so-called 'solutions' continue to create too many barriers for dating-app providers."

“In the past week, we did not receive any new proposals from Apple with which they would comply with ACM’s requirements. That is why Apple will have to pay a fifth penalty payment. That means that the total amount of all penalty payments currently stands at 25 million euros.

“We have clearly explained to Apple how they can comply with ACM’s requirements. So far, however, they have refused to put forward any serious proposals. We find Apple’s attitude regrettable, especially so since ACM’s requirements were upheld in court on December 24. Apple’s so-called ‘solutions’ continue to create too many barriers for dating-app providers that wish to use their own payment systems.

“We have established that Apple is a company with a dominant position. That comes with extra responsibilities vis-à-vis its buyers and, more broadly, society at large. Apple must set reasonable conditions for the use of its services. In that context, it cannot abuse its dominant position. Apple’s conditions will thus have to take into account the interests of buyers.”

Apple said in mid-January that it would comply with the ACM's ruling on allowing alternative payment systems, but the company's terms included only reducing its commission on such purchases from the standard 30% to 27%, requiring developers to maintain separate app binaries, and requiring developers to submit monthly records of sales through alternative means to Apple in order to track commissions.

Apple and the ACM clearly have different ideas of what policies will satisfy the requirements of the original ruling, and the two sides appear to remain far apart as the fines against Apple continue to accumulate.

Tag: App Store

Top Rated Comments

KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
12 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
€50 million is about US$57 million as of the writing of this post. Not a big deal for a company with annual operating cash flow of $104 billion and $35 billion of cash holdings. Apple probably will let the fine max out and take its time seeking a legislative solution. Plus with US interest rates set to rise over the short to middle term, Apple could even earn an increasing sum on a $57 million cash set aside while it waits for the Dutch government to do something. Further, eventually paying a Euro-denominated fine could give Apple some US tax savings because it can avoid repatriating $57 million from the Euro-zone. Crazy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NMBob Avatar
NMBob
4 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

Does Apple even remember this anymore?
Yeah, it's like maybe this is on some yellow sticky that fell off of the chin of someone's iMac.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagar Avatar
hagar
13 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Just pull all dating apps from the Dutch store and call it a day. Then there’s no more market to complain and fight over.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
huge_apple_fangirl Avatar
huge_apple_fangirl
13 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Does Apple even remember this anymore?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
10 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

Just pull all dating apps from the Dutch store and call it a day. Then there’s no more market to complain and fight over.
Agreed, take a stand here before this crap gets out of hand.

My condolences to any and all Dutch singles. /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Dutch Regulator Says Apple Shouldn't Force Dating Apps to Offer Separate App for Alternative Payments

Monday February 14, 2022 9:02 am PST by
The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) today fined Apple an additional five million euros for allegedly failing to satisfy the requirements it set regarding alternative payment systems for dating apps. This is the fourth consecutive week that the ACM has fined Apple, with the total penalty now standing at 20 million euros. In a press release, the ACM said that Apple's...
Read Full Article390 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Apple Fined Another 5 Million Euros by Dutch Competition Regulator Over Dating App Payment Requirements

Monday February 7, 2022 8:49 am PST by
The Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has fined Apple five million euros for a third consecutive week for allegedly failing to satisfy the requirements it set regarding alternative payment systems for dating apps, according to Reuters. The ACM today said it has still not received enough information from Apple to assess whether Apple has properly complied with the order,...
Read Full Article393 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Dock

Dutch Regulator Says Apple's Plan for Third-Party In-App Payments is Insufficient, Fines Apple 5 Million Euros

Monday January 24, 2022 6:33 am PST by
The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has ruled that Apple's plan to allow App Store dating apps to use third-party payment methods for in-app purchases does not sufficiently meet the requirements of a previous ruling. As a result, the ACM has hit Apple with an initial 5 million euro fine as a consequence, and fines will continue to be assessed at 5 million euros per week up to a...
Read Full Article413 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Apple to Collect 27% Commission on Third-Party App Payment Systems in the Netherlands

Friday February 4, 2022 3:16 am PST by
Apple says it will take 27% commission on purchases made in dating apps through third-party payment options in the Netherlands, in compliance with a Dutch regulatory ruling. In an update on its developer support site, Apple said it would collect 27% commission instead of its usual 30% on transactions made in dating apps that use alternative payment methods. Apple says the decreased...
Read Full Article1111 comments
Mac App Store General Feature

Apple Must Let Dating Apps Offer Alternative Payment Methods in App Store, Dutch Regulator Says

Friday December 24, 2021 9:10 am PST by
Apple must let dating apps like Tinder and Match offer payment methods other than Apple's in-app purchase system in the App Store in the Netherlands, or else it will face fines, the Dutch competition regulator announced today. Specifically, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said Apple will have to pay a penalty of five million euros per week, up to a maximum of 50 million euros,...
Read Full Article462 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Dutch Regulators to Meet With Dating App Providers to Assess Apple's Plan for Alternate In-App Payment Options

Monday January 17, 2022 9:55 am PST by
The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) in the Netherlands plans to assess Apple's announced plans for allowing dating apps on the App Store in the country to use third-party payment methods, ensuring those plans "meet the requirements" of a previous ruling. Over the weekend, Apple announced that it would exclusively allow dating apps on the App Store in the Netherlands to use...
Read Full Article194 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Apple to Allow In-App Third-Party Payment Options for First Time in the Netherlands

Saturday January 15, 2022 12:39 am PST by
Apple has announced that it will allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases for dating apps in the Netherlands, in the first ever concession of its kind. In a message posted on its developer site late on Friday, Apple announced that it will comply with a Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) ruling that compels the company to allow third-party payment services to...
Read Full Article106 comments
italyapplestore

Apple Fined $150M+ By Italian Watchdog for Anti-Competitive Cooperation With Amazon

Tuesday November 23, 2021 3:34 am PST by
Apple and Amazon were today fined a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) by Italy's antitrust authority for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products, reports Reuters. The fines are the culmination of an investigation that began last year over allegations that the two companies had been blocking the sale of Apple and Beats devices to...
Read Full Article113 comments

Popular Stories

wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature 8GB RAM, Matching Galaxy S22

Thursday February 17, 2022 5:58 am PST by
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to an unverified but plausible report coming out of Asia. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, the iPhone 14 Pro will contain 8GB of RAM. Citing supply chain sources, the post claims that the iPhone 14 Pro's memory components have now been confirmed, and added...
Read Full Article189 comments
top stories 19feb2022

Top Stories: New Macs Incoming, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday February 19, 2022 6:00 am PST by
We're more than halfway through February, and rumors are continuing to fly about what might be coming at Apple's rumored March event and beyond. The latest teaser comes from a regulatory database where several new Mac models have popped up. Rumors about the next 27-inch "iMac Pro" and the iPhone 14 Pro continue circulate, and we're also expecting some new Apple displays at some point, so...
Read Full Article37 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Is 'Ungodly Well-Managed,' Billionaire Investor Says

Friday February 18, 2022 5:23 am PST by
Apple has been lauded as "ungodly well-managed" by billionaire investor Charlie Munger, Yahoo Finance reports. In an exclusive interview, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer:I think Apple is one of the strong companies and will stay a strong company. I think it's ungodly well-managed. Apple is now Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding,...
Read Full Article225 comments
aapl logo banner

Which New Mac Will Apple Release at Its March Event?

Sunday February 20, 2022 2:00 am PST by
Apple is widely expected to unveil a new Mac next month, but with the high-end Mac mini, the 27-inch iMac, and the Mac Pro all still featuring Intel chips and Apple's M1 machines from 2020 now reaching almost 15 months in age, it is not immediately clear which new model the company is planning to announce next. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, r...
Read Full Article200 comments
13 inch macbook pro m2 mock feature 2

Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

Tuesday February 15, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain. Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but...
Read Full Article409 comments