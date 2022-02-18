MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Folio or Sleeve From Woolnut

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Woolnut to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Coated Folio or a Coated Sleeve designed to carry and protect Apple's iPads.

Available for the 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.9-inch iPad Air, and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, Woolnut's Sleeves and Folios are made from a sustainable matte PU leather alternative that replaces traditional leather while offering the same benefits.

With this particular collection, Woolnut is aiming for future-oriented tech-friendly materials that are environmentally friendly. In addition to using a matte PU material, the Folios and Sleeves are lined with 100 percent recycled PET felt that's derived from plastic bottles.

The soft felt material is designed to keep iPads free from scratches, and it offers padding for carrying your iPad when traveling, either in hand or in a bag. Woolnut makes slip-in Coated Sleeves that are priced starting at $56, and Coated Folios that are priced starting at $75.

The Sleeves have an open-top design that makes it easy to pop an ‌iPad‌ inside and get it out when needed, while the Folios are a bit more secure and have a zipper closure mechanism. The Folios include an Apple Pencil holder and are sized to support a Magic Keyboard, while the Sleeves are slimmer, making them ideal for those looking for a thin and fitted ‌iPad‌ protection solution.

Woolnut's Coated Folios and Sleeves come in black, blue, and green, all dark, attractive shades that will limit the amount of wear shown, and each one is equipped with a matching gray felt interior.

We have six Coated Sleeves and Folios to give away, with each winner to choose their favorite design, color, and size. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (February 18) at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 25. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 25 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

