MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Folio or Sleeve From Woolnut

Woolnut's Coated Folio and Coated Sleeve are designed to carry and protect Apple's iPads.



Available for the 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.9-inch iPad Air, and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, Woolnut's Sleeves and Folios are made from a sustainable matte PU leather alternative that replaces traditional leather while offering the same benefits.



With this particular collection, Woolnut is aiming for future-oriented tech-friendly materials that are environmentally friendly. In addition to using a matte PU material, the Folios and Sleeves are lined with 100 percent recycled PET felt that's derived from plastic bottles.



The soft felt material is designed to keep iPads free from scratches, and it offers padding for carrying your iPad when traveling, either in hand or in a bag. Woolnut makes slip-in Coated Sleeves that are priced starting at $56, and Coated Folios that are priced starting at $75.



The Sleeves have an open-top design that makes it easy to pop an ‌iPad‌ inside and get it out when needed, while the Folios are a bit more secure and have a zipper closure mechanism. The Folios include an Apple Pencil holder and are sized to support a Magic Keyboard, while the Sleeves are slimmer, making them ideal for those looking for a thin and fitted ‌iPad‌ protection solution.



Woolnut's Coated Folios and Sleeves come in black, blue, and green, all dark, attractive shades that will limit the amount of wear shown, and each one is equipped with a matching gray felt interior.



