Apple Shares 'Life is But a Dream' Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Film

Apple today shared a short movie called "Life is But a Dream," which was created by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, who is known for "Oldboy," "The Handmaiden," "Lady Vengeance," and more.

The 21 minute film was commissioned by Apple, and it tells the story of an undertaker who needs wood to build a coffin for the savior of his village. He digs up an abandoned grave, awakening the ghost of an ancient swordsman.

Apple has also uploaded a separate "making of" video that explains how Park and his film crew used the iPhone 13 Pro's features to create the short.