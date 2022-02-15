Twelve South Launches New 'BackPack' Shelf for 24-Inch iMac

by

Twelve South today debuted a new version of its BackPack accessory, this one designed to fit the 24-inch M1 iMac. The BackPack for 24-inch iMac is available to order on Twelve South today for $44.99, and it only comes in a white color option.

backpack for 24inch imac
You can install the BackPack in two steps, using an included two-piece holster that snaps into the oval opening on the back of the ‌iMac‌ stand. The BackPack itself slides onto the holster and provides a few inches of storage space.

imac back with BackPack
With the BackPack, which is made out of aluminum and is vented, you can store external hard drives, USB-C hubs, collectibles, artwork, and more. The accessory comes with a Sport Loop-like "BackBack Strap" that allows you to strap gear to the top and bottom of the shelf.

backpack for 24inch imac 2
Twelve South also still sells the original BackPack for older ‌iMac‌ models, priced at $34.99. This version has a similar design to the new ‌M1‌ version, offering an aluminum metal shelf to store hard drives and other accessories.

The BackPack for 24-inch iMac can be purchased for $44.99 on Twelve South.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Twelve South

Top Rated Comments

tmoerel Avatar
tmoerel
35 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Oh wow. USD45 for something that can be designed in minutes and then 3d printed for less than USD1. And I can make it bespoke to whatever I need. WHAT A RIPOFF!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
32 minutes ago at 08:14 am
I think this is a solid idea, but I'd hold off at $45. I have an external SSD velcro'd to the underside of my desk. It works well and cost about $3.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
giggles Avatar
giggles
31 minutes ago at 08:15 am
I like the product but that last marketing pic with the cable mess and the hub is scary hideous. It looks like the “Before” of a “Before vs After”. Imagine creating it deliberately as a press pic.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
39 minutes ago at 08:07 am
I have the original and it is surprisingly useful to have a solid shelf back there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
n-evo Avatar
n-evo
26 minutes ago at 08:19 am
$45. They lost their minds at Twelve South.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
18 minutes ago at 08:27 am
LOL, what a ridiculous idea, born simply because Apple is too stubborn to include more ports with the design of a freaking desktop computer that is not limited by available space for ports.

The strapped on dock perfectly illustrates that absurdity.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

m1 imac colors

Deals: Apple's M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) Drops to New Low of $1,349.99 in Several Colors

Monday January 31, 2022 10:56 am PST by
A new all-time low price on the M1 iMac (8-core GPU, 256GB) has hit Amazon today, available for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale price won't be seen until you add the iMac to your cart and receive an automatic $100 off coupon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article27 comments
iMac 27 inch 2020 sale

Deals: Apple's 256GB 27-Inch iMac Discounted to Year's Best Price of $1,399.99 ($399 Off)

Wednesday December 15, 2021 7:32 am PST by
Amazon currently has Apple's 2020 27-inch iMac (3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,399.99, down from $1,799.00. You'll see this sale price after an automatic coupon worth $299.01 is applied at checkout. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article25 comments
iMac M1 Raindow Feature Spread out

Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac (7-Core, 256GB) Drops to Low Price of $1,239.92

Friday January 21, 2022 10:54 am PST by
Today you can get Apple's 24-inch 7-Core GPU, 256GB iMac for a new record low price of $1,239.92, down from $1,299.00. This model is sold by Expercom on Amazon and it's available in Silver and Blue. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This deal...
Read Full Article26 comments
iMac 27 inch 2020 sale

Deals: Apple's 21.5-Inch iMac Hits Record Low Price of $599.99 ($499 Off) [Update: Out of Stock]

Thursday January 13, 2022 4:05 am PST by
Amazon today has a great deal on the 2017 Intel 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), priced at $599.99, down from $1,099.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model, and it's only available at Amazon. The sale price will be reflected after an automatic coupon is applied at checkout. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article46 comments
silver imac holiday image

Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac (8-Core, 256GB) Drops to New Low Price of $1,399

Monday December 13, 2021 7:04 am PST by
Today you can get Apple's 24-inch 8-Core GPU, 256GB iMac for a new record low price of $1,399.00 at B&H Photo, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in Silver, Orange, and Yellow, and it's in stock today with free expedited shipping available to most states. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article6 comments
iMac M1 Raindow Feature Spread out

Deals: Apple's M1 iMac Available for Lowest-Ever Prices on Amazon

Wednesday January 5, 2022 6:28 am PST by
Amazon is offering discounts on Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac in two configurations this week. Discounts start with the 7-core GPU with 256GB, priced at $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in Silver. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This...
Read Full Article23 comments
imac 2021 box feature 1

Deals: M1 iMac Drops to Lowest-Ever Price of $1,399 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Tuesday January 18, 2022 8:17 am PST by
Following a deal on the MacBook Air this morning, now we're tracking a new offer on Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac. Amazon has the 8-Core GPU, 256GB model for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This price is available in...
Read Full Article16 comments
m1 imac colors

New 27-inch iMac Said to Launch in Multiple Colors

Wednesday December 22, 2021 1:44 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 27-inch iMac will feature a thinner exterior design and be available in multiple colors like its 24-inch counterpart, according to a new report today. Apple's 24-inch iMac in various colors Apple's larger-screened iMac has been rumored for a while to be similar in design to the 24-inch iMac and the Pro Display XDR, but previous rumors about the bigger all-in-one Mac have...
Read Full Article91 comments

Popular Stories

samsung galaxy s22

iPhone 13 is Significantly Faster Than Samsung's New Galaxy S22 in Benchmarks

Friday February 11, 2022 11:14 am PST by
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin. In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
Read Full Article296 comments
m1 mac mini

First Mac Mini Redesign in 12 Years to Bring Apple TV Look With iMac Touches

Monday February 14, 2022 2:09 am PST by
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Read Full Article
tim cook spring loaded event

Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Read Full Article151 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Video: Would You Pay $2000+ for Apple's AR/VR Headset?

Friday February 11, 2022 12:35 pm PST by
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the first head worn ...
Read Full Article602 comments
General Apps FaceTime

Gurman: FaceTime for Apple AR/VR Headset Could Rely on Memojis and SharePlay

Sunday February 13, 2022 7:34 am PST by
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Read Full Article181 comments
xiaomi lei jun

Xiaomi Pledges 'War of Life and Death' Against Apple to Become World's Biggest Smartphone Brand

Friday February 11, 2022 4:35 am PST by
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post). Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....
Read Full Article445 comments