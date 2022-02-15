Twelve South Launches New 'BackPack' Shelf for 24-Inch iMac

Twelve South today debuted a new version of its BackPack accessory, this one designed to fit the 24-inch M1iMac. The BackPack for 24-inch iMac is available to order on Twelve South today for $44.99, and it only comes in a white color option.
You can install the BackPack in two steps, using an included two-piece holster that snaps into the oval opening on the back of the iMac stand. The BackPack itself slides onto the holster and provides a few inches of storage space.
With the BackPack, which is made out of aluminum and is vented, you can store external hard drives, USB-C hubs, collectibles, artwork, and more. The accessory comes with a Sport Loop-like "BackBack Strap" that allows you to strap gear to the top and bottom of the shelf.
Twelve South also still sells the original BackPack for older iMac models, priced at $34.99. This version has a similar design to the new M1 version, offering an aluminum metal shelf to store hard drives and other accessories.
A new all-time low price on the M1 iMac (8-core GPU, 256GB) has hit Amazon today, available for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale price won't be seen until you add the iMac to your cart and receive an automatic $100 off coupon.
Amazon currently has Apple's 2020 27-inch iMac (3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,399.99, down from $1,799.00. You'll see this sale price after an automatic coupon worth $299.01 is applied at checkout.
Today you can get Apple's 24-inch 7-Core GPU, 256GB iMac for a new record low price of $1,239.92, down from $1,299.00. This model is sold by Expercom on Amazon and it's available in Silver and Blue.
Amazon today has a great deal on the 2017 Intel 21.5-inch iMac (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), priced at $599.99, down from $1,099.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model, and it's only available at Amazon. The sale price will be reflected after an automatic coupon is applied at checkout.
Today you can get Apple's 24-inch 8-Core GPU, 256GB iMac for a new record low price of $1,399.00 at B&H Photo, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in Silver, Orange, and Yellow, and it's in stock today with free expedited shipping available to most states.
Amazon is offering discounts on Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac in two configurations this week. Discounts start with the 7-core GPU with 256GB, priced at $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in Silver.
Following a deal on the MacBook Air this morning, now we're tracking a new offer on Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac. Amazon has the 8-Core GPU, 256GB model for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00.
Apple's upcoming 27-inch iMac will feature a thinner exterior design and be available in multiple colors like its 24-inch counterpart, according to a new report today.
Apple's 24-inch iMac in various colors Apple's larger-screened iMac has been rumored for a while to be similar in design to the 24-inch iMac and the Pro Display XDR, but previous rumors about the bigger all-in-one Mac have...
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac.
Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the first head worn ...
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post).
Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....
