Twelve South Launches New 'BackPack' Shelf for 24-Inch iMac

Twelve South today debuted a new version of its BackPack accessory, this one designed to fit the 24-inch M1 iMac. The BackPack for 24-inch iMac is available to order on Twelve South today for $44.99, and it only comes in a white color option.



You can install the BackPack in two steps, using an included two-piece holster that snaps into the oval opening on the back of the ‌iMac‌ stand. The BackPack itself slides onto the holster and provides a few inches of storage space.



With the BackPack, which is made out of aluminum and is vented, you can store external hard drives, USB-C hubs, collectibles, artwork, and more. The accessory comes with a Sport Loop-like "BackBack Strap" that allows you to strap gear to the top and bottom of the shelf.



Twelve South also still sells the original BackPack for older ‌iMac‌ models, priced at $34.99. This version has a similar design to the new ‌M1‌ version, offering an aluminum metal shelf to store hard drives and other accessories.

