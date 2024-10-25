Here Are All the New Features Coming to macOS Sequoia Next Week

by

On October 28, Apple is expected to release macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1, bringing to Macs the first Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools, new Siri features, Smart Replies, and more. In addition, macOS 15.1 adds a handful of welcome tweaks and improvements to existing Mac capabilities.

macOS Sequoia Feature
Here's what we can expect from the first major update to macOS Sequoia later this month. Note that Apple Intelligence features require Macs powered by Apple silicon.

iPhone Mirroring Drag and Drop Support

One of the most anticipated iPhone Mirroring features coming in macOS 15.1 is support for drag and drop. After updating to the new software, you will be able to drag files from an ‌iPhone‌ to a Mac and vice versa.

finder
‌iPhone‌ Mirroring makes file transfers between devices effortless, even when the ‌iPhone‌ is locked and charging. With an iPhone running iOS 18.1, you can drag files, such as photos, from your Mac directly to the open Photos app on your ‌iPhone‌, and they'll transfer instantly. For PDFs, open the Files app and drag the document from your Mac to the ‌iPhone‌. Transferring files from ‌iPhone‌ to Mac follows the same process — simply drag the file to your desired location on the Mac.

New Low Power Mode Toggle

Low Power Mode is a long-standing ‌iPhone‌ feature for conserving battery, and was introduced to the Mac with macOS Monterey. Since then, it has remained hidden in System Settings, but in macOS 15.1, Apple is simplifying access by adding a Low Power Mode toggle to the Battery menu for MacBook users, allowing it to be enabled or disabled in just two clicks.

Mac
The battery icon also now turns yellow when Low Power Mode is active, similar to iOS. It's worth noting that some advanced settings, like automatically enabling Low Power Mode when unplugged, remain within System Settings. When enabled, Low Power Mode optimizes the system to conserve energy by slightly reducing performance, suspending background tasks, lowering screen brightness, and capping ProMotion display refresh rates at 60Hz where applicable.

Writing Tools

Apple Intelligence

You can select any text on your Mac and use Apple Intelligence to access Writing Tools for summaries and other features. The proofreading feature scans your text for spelling and grammar errors, providing suggestions for word choice and sentence structure improvements. You can quickly accept all recommendations or review them individually with accompanying explanations.

writing tools macos 01
If you're looking to refine your writing style, the rewrite function allows for tone adjustment without altering the core content. You can choose from options such as Friendly, Professional, or Concise to tailor your message to your intended audience.

writing tools macos
Additionally, the update introduces versatile summarization capabilities. You can select text and generate concise summaries in various formats, including paragraphs, key points, lists, or tables. This feature seamlessly integrates with apps like Mail and Messages, making it easier to distill and share written information.

Enhanced Siri

Apple Intelligence

The Siri window now offers greater flexibility, allowing you to position it anywhere on their screen. A new responsive glow animation provides visual feedback, indicating when Siri is actively listening without disrupting ongoing tasks.

siri
If you prefer typing, the Type to Siri feature can be quickly accessed by double-pressing the Command key, and it now includes suggested requests. Siri's improved contextual awareness also lets you ask follow-up questions without repeating previously established information.

The update also brings more natural language processing capabilities. Siri can now better understand and interpret you if you stumble over your words or change direction mid-sentence, making interactions feel more conversational and less rigid.

Lastly, Siri's knowledge base has been expanded to include comprehensive information about Apple products and support, so you can inquire about device features and settings. Siri can even locate specific settings even if you're unsure of their exact names.

Smart Replies and Mail Summaries

Apple Intelligence

To facilitate faster responses, Mail and Messages now include a Smart Reply feature. This intelligent system offers contextual quick-tap responses based on the content of received messages, allowing you to reply promptly with minimal effort.
mail smart reply

In Mail, a new summarize button allows you to quickly distill the content of incoming emails, providing concise overviews at a glance. This feature also extends to multiple Messages notifications and your Mail inbox, where brief summaries replace the first few lines of each message. Mail also prioritizes time-sensitive communications by automatically elevating them to the top of your inbox.

Photos Cleanup Tool

Apple Intelligence

With macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple is bringing a powerful new feature to the Photos app called Clean Up. Thanks to advanced object detection algorithms, this editing tool can automatically identify potentially unwanted objects in your images, allowing you to effortlessly remove them.

macos 15 1 cleanup tool1
At the same time, users retain full control over the editing process, with the ability to manually select objects for removal by clicking, circling, or brushing over them.

photos
You can zoom in on images to meticulously remove smaller blemishes or imperfections using brush strokes. Notably, Clean Up is designed to preserve the integrity of main subjects like people, even if they are inadvertently selected during the editing process.

Transcription Summaries

Apple Intelligence

In macOS Sequoia, Apple added a transcription feature to Notes that lets you capture audio recordings and automatically generates a verbatim transcript of the content.

notes
In macOS Sequoia 15.1, the feature also provides a concise summary of the transcribed text, offering a quick overview of the recorded material. The transcript is useful for recording lectures and meetings as it ensures that no important details are missed, while the addition of a summary provides a quick reference for key topics, action items, or main discussion points.

Focus Modes

Apple Intelligence

A dedicated new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode filters out all but the most important notifications, ensuring you only see those that require your attention.

reduce interruptions focus
When customizing or creating a new Focus mode, there's a new option to enable Intelligent Breakthrough and Silencing. This feature lets critical notifications come through while muting less important ones, similar to how the Reduce Notifications Focus works.

Tag: Apple Intelligence

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 Mass Production Timeframe Revealed as Launch Gets Closer

Wednesday October 23, 2024 9:38 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a blog post. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM...
Read Full Article35 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max Firmware

Tuesday October 22, 2024 11:39 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, and the Lightning version of the AirPods Max headphones. The new firmware is version 6F21, up from the prior 6A326 firmware that these devices were previously running. There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but given that these are all older models, it is likely that the new...
Read Full Article72 comments
M4 Mac mini Silver Perspective

5 Reasons to Get Excited About the New Mac Mini

Wednesday October 23, 2024 6:55 am PDT by
Apple's Mac mini has long been a powerhouse in a compact form, offering impressive performance in a small package. With rumors swirling about a completely overhauled new model that is likely just days away from being announced, anticipation is building for what Apple has in store. From enhanced connectivity to major hardware upgrades, the upcoming Mac mini promises to bring significant...
Read Full Article222 comments
apple vision pro orange

Report: Apple May Stop Producing Vision Pro by the End of 2024

Wednesday October 23, 2024 6:11 am PDT by
Apple has abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset and could stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024, The Information reports. Citing multiple people "directly involved" in making components for the headset, the report says that the scaling back of production began in the early summer. This indicates that Apple now has a sufficient number of...
Read Full Article315 comments
15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Monday October 21, 2024 1:44 am PDT by
Apple is expected to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, October 28, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks the first significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a ...
Read Full Article49 comments
Tim Cook Vision Pro

Tim Cook Admits Truth About Vision Pro Following Lackluster Sales

Monday October 21, 2024 8:21 am PDT by
The Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen this summer interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Vision Pro, innovation, Apple Intelligence, and more. Image Credit: Vanity Fair Cook admitted that the Vision Pro headset is not a mass-market product due to its high price. "At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," said Cook. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have...
Read Full Article222 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Teases M4 Mac Announcements Next Week

Thursday October 24, 2024 9:19 am PDT by
Apple's Greg Joswiak today made it clear that Apple plans to reveal new products next week, teasing refreshed Macs. In a social media post, Joswiak said to "Mac your calendars" because there's an exciting week of announcements that start on Monday morning. With Joswiak's announcement, it appears that there will not be a dedicated October event for Macs this year, with Apple instead...
Read Full Article202 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These U.S. States Next

Wednesday October 23, 2024 1:41 pm PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in the feature in...
Read Full Article
M4 Mac mini Ortho Black Cooler

Gurman: 'M4 Mac Launch' is 'Next Week'

Tuesday October 22, 2024 10:29 am PDT by
Just a few hours after claiming that the first Macs with M4 chips are launching "very soon," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has followed up with a slightly more specific timeframe. In his latest social media post today, he said an "M4 Mac launch" is on Apple's schedule for next week, but he did not mention a specific day. A concept of a smaller Mac mini with front-facing USB-C ports "Busy week for...
Read Full Article124 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
29 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Hopefully lots of bug fixes

I won't personally use any features mentioned in the article, but I would certainly welcome bug fixes

The list is long

I worry we are just adding more bugs as they try to get AI features out the door here :confused:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reubs Avatar
reubs
20 minutes ago at 07:55 am
I'm not gonna get any of the AI stuff, but I guess since it's a .1 update I'll go ahead and update my 2019 MBP. Strangely, even as an Intel machine, it does most of what I need it to do, so no rush to update until Intel support is dropped.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CB636 Avatar
CB636
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Photos Cleanup Tool: "Thanks to advanced object detection algorithms, this editing tool can automatically identify potentially unwanted objects in your images, allowing you to effortlessly remove them."

Proceeds to remove the kid from the image. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments