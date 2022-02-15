Apple to Unveil 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro With Unchanged Design Next Month, Claims Original MacBook Pro 'Notch' Leaker

by

Apple will next month debut its latest M2 Apple silicon processor in a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will have no major design changes, according to a previously reliable source with close links to Apple's supply chain.

macbook pro 13 inch banner
Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but unlike the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will not have a notch or a ProMotion display, contrary to some rumors.

If so, that means the headline difference in the new entry-level MacBook Pro model will be the new M2 chip, which features the same number of CPU cores as the ‌M1 processor‌, up to 10 graphics cores, and improved performance.

The above details were relayed by the original source of last year's last-minute MacBook Pro notch rumor that MacRumors was first to report on. In October 2021, the same leaker said the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would have a redesigned display with a central notch for the webcam, but no Face ID.

That left-field claim, appearing seemingly out of nowhere and so close to Apple's fall "Unleashed" event, turned out to be completely accurate, and the new redesigned MacBook Pro models were unveiled the next week with the controversial camera housing centered at the top of the screen.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro rumor also lines up with a DigiTimes report that appeared last week claiming Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro with second-generation M2 chip at its spring event.

DigiTimes' supply chain sources also claimed that except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro will feature almost the same specs as those for the existing model featuring M1 chips, seemingly corroborating the latest rumor.

Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently said Apple's intention is to release an updated entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M2‌ chip in 2022, but this was generally assumed to mean that the machine would appear later in the year, after Apple finishes releasing its final Macs with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Notably, in contrast to the latest rumor, Gurman said he believes Apple will remove the Touch Bar on the new 13-inch machine, although he too expects the notebook will lack a ProMotion display.

Either way, we should know for sure in just a few weeks' time. Apple is working on several new Mac computers to be released this year, and Gurman has suggested the rumored spring event on Tuesday, March 8 will include the launch of "at least one" new Mac. Apple is also expected to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both believed to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.

Top Rated Comments

danmaldesign Avatar
danmaldesign
9 minutes ago at 04:13 am
I thought we were done with the TOUCH BAR
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andrew73875 Avatar
Andrew73875
4 minutes ago at 04:19 am

I thought we were done with the TOUCH BAR
Too many Touch Bar parts left probably, so they need to sell them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

