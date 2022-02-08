iOS 15.4 Beta 2 Fixes Bug That Caused Some iPhones to Record Siri Interactions Even When Users Opted Out

by

The second beta of iOS 15.4 addresses an iOS 15 bug that was allowing the iPhone to upload some Siri recordings to Apple even when users had previously opted out of doing so, Apple said in a statement to ZDNet.

improve siri dictation
Recordings were mistakenly kept for some users who disabled the option to share their ‌Siri‌ voice interactions or dictation with Apple for the purpose of improving the voice assistant. Apple told ZDNet that it turned off the setting for "many" ‌Siri‌ users in iOS 15.2, but iOS 15.4 apparently fixes the issue.

With iOS 15.2, we turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users while we fixed a bug introduced with iOS 15. This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices. Since identifying the bug, we stopped reviewing and are deleting audio received from all affected devices.

Apple said that when the bug was initially identified, it stopped reviewing the audio from affected devices and deleted the accidental recordings, but there is no word on why the company did not inform users of this issue when it was first discovered or when the setting was disabled in iOS 15.2.

There is no word on how many recordings Apple accidentally collected nor who was affected.

When updating to iOS 15.4 beta 2, there is a setup screen that asks users to choose whether to Improve ‌Siri‌ & Dictation by sending Apple recordings. Opting out is meant to prevent Apple from collecting and reviewing recordings of ‌Siri‌ interactions.

Apple first introduced the toggle to disable ‌Siri‌ recordings in October 2019 with the launch of iOS 13.2. It was added after it was discovered that Apple hired contractors to listen to a small percentage of anonymized ‌Siri‌ recordings to evaluate ‌Siri‌'s responses with the purpose of improving reliability.

Some of those contractors complained that they regularly heard confidential details while listening to the audio recordings. In response, Apple temporarily suspended its ‌Siri‌ grading practices and added the opt-out feature and an option to delete all previously collected ‌Siri‌ recordings.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year

Sunday February 6, 2022 6:22 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Read Full Article244 comments
Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Tuesday February 8, 2022 7:11 am PST by
Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required. Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year and will allow merchants to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps...
Read Full Article137 comments
Top Stories 84 Thumbnail

Top Stories: March 8 Apple Event, New iMac Pro Rumors, Universal Control vs. Sidecar, and More

Saturday February 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year. Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Read Full Article33 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

Tuesday February 8, 2022 2:19 am PST by
Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today. DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's...
Read Full Article155 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman

Monday February 7, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...
Read Full Article266 comments