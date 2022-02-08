CalDigit's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook Pro Features 18 Ports

by

CalDigit today introduced its new Thunderbolt Station 4 dock with 18 ports, which it claims is the most on any Thunderbolt dock ever.

caldigit thunderbolt 4 dock
The dock features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with one of them providing up to 98W of pass-through charging to compatible Macs, including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The dock is also equipped with three USB-C ports (3.2 Gen 2), five USB-A ports (3.2 Gen 2), SD and microSD card slots (UHS-II), one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, an audio in jack, an audio out jack, and a combo audio in/out jack.

The dock is also compatible with Macs and iPads featuring Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C ports, with some functionality limited depending on the device.

While the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro brought back many ports, the dock can expand connectivity even further and serve as a hub for connecting external displays, microphones, headphones, speakers, and other equipment.


Priced at $359.95 in the United States, £324.99 in the United Kingdom, and €324.99 in the EU, the dock can be ordered through CalDigit's online store in those regions starting today. CalDigit said the dock will launch in other regions in mid-March.

Tags: CalDigit, Thunderbolt 4

Top Rated Comments

alexe Avatar
alexe
19 minutes ago at 08:27 am

No FireWire? No miniDP?
Who the eff needs FireWire and miniDP in 2022?! ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Albright Avatar
Albright
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am
The most ports on any Thunderbolt dock ever, maybe… but still no HDMI. Can someone explain to me why the makers of these things seem to have such an aversion to it? It seems silly that I can pay so much money for one of these things but still have to use a dongle to connect any monitor I own to it. Is it a licensing issue?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adarna Avatar
Adarna
17 minutes ago at 08:28 am

Who the eff needs FireWire and miniDP in 2022?!
People who insist on using hardware from 2002? ?
??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djeeyore25 Avatar
djeeyore25
4 minutes ago at 08:42 am
No SCSI ports? Forget it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adarna Avatar
Adarna
23 minutes ago at 08:22 am
No FireWire? No miniDP?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
6 minutes ago at 08:40 am
From the size of it, maybe add a processor and $100 and it will be a Mac mini killer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

