Apple Did Not Mislead Customers About iPhone Water Resistance, Federal Judge Rules

by

A federal judge in the U.S. has dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit that accused Apple of misleading customers about the iPhone's water resistance (via Reuters).

Apple iphone 11 water resistant
Apple has extensively advertised the water resistance of the ‌iPhone‌ in its marketing campaigns since the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 7, including the claim that some models can survive depths of up to four meters for 30 minutes.

Two plaintiffs from New York and one from South Carolina brought a lawsuit against Apple in the Southern District of New York for "false and misleading" misrepresentations that purportedly allowed the company to charge "twice as much" for iPhones than the cost of "average smartphones."

Now, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote has ruled that while the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that Apple's advertising could mislead some customers, they did not demonstrate that their iPhones were damaged by "liquid contact" Apple promised they could withstand. The judge also found no evidence of fraud, citing a lack of proof that Apple consciously intended to overstate its water-resistance claims for commercial gain.

It was also ruled that there was insufficient evidence that the plaintiffs relied on fraudulent marketing statements when choosing to buy their iPhones. A lawyer representing the plaintiffs said that his clients were disappointed with the verdict, and there has not yet been a decision about whether to appeal.

Although this case has been dismissed, an Italian judge in late 2020 fined Apple $12 million for misleading customers about the iPhone's water resistance. The ruling explained that Apple did not suitably clarify that its water-resistance claims are only true under specific conditions, such as during controlled laboratory tests with the use of static and pure water, and not in the normal conditions of use by consumers. The regulator also ruled that it was inappropriate for Apple to highlight water resistance as a feature, while at the same time refusing to provide post-sales warranty assistance if the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models in question suffer water damage.

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups feature the best water resistance rating on an ‌iPhone‌ to date with an IP68 rating. This means that the devices can withstand water up to a depth of six meters (19.7 feet) for up to 30 minutes. The IP68 water resistance rating means that the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ can hold up against splashes, rain, and accidental water exposure, but intentional water exposure should still be avoided if possible.

According to Apple, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and can deteriorate over time as a result of normal wear. Apple's warranty does not cover liquid damage, so it is best to exercise caution when it comes to liquid exposure.

Tag: lawsuit

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Three New iOS Features Expected for iPhones Later This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 6:12 pm PST by
Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded a few days ago, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to iOS later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app. Below, we have listed new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded. Dri...
Read Full Article66 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Mini-LED iMac Pro to Launch in Mid-2022, Not Expected at Spring Event

Monday January 31, 2022 10:25 am PST by
Apple's rumored iMac Pro will launch in the summer rather than in the early months of the year, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's display plans, said that he no longer expects the iMac Pro to launch in the spring, and that a "summer" launch seems more likely at this point. Panel shipments are expected to begin in June, and a...
Read Full Article132 comments
iPad Air Feature 2 teal

iPad Air 5 to Offer Long-Overdue Features

Monday January 31, 2022 2:25 am PST by
Apple is poised to launch the fifth-generation iPad Air in the spring, offering an array of features that have largely already come to other iPad models, according to recent reports. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to give the fifth-generation iPad Air features from the sixth-generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera ...
Read Full Article
iphone in box

Man Who Duped Apple into Replacing Fake iPhones for Authentic Devices Worth $1 Million Convicted and Sentenced

Wednesday February 2, 2022 2:24 am PST by
A man has been sentenced to 26 months time served in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud Apple out of more than $1 million by tricking the company into replacing hundreds of fake iPhones with authentic handsets through its warranty program. Haiteng Wu, 32, a Chinese engineering post-graduate residing in McLean, Virginia, immigrated to the United States in 2013 and secured...
Read Full Article78 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Gurman: Redesigned iMac Pro, New AirPods Pro, and More to Launch This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 5:56 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his expectations for new Apple products this year. Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and a faster chip, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon this spring, with an Apple Event likely to take place in March or April. The...
Read Full Article118 comments
google one vpn fixed

Google One VPN Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users

Tuesday February 1, 2022 12:10 pm PST by
Google today announced that its Google One VPN is available to iPhone and iPad users, one and a half years after promising to bring it to iOS devices. The service, which has on Android smartphones and tablets since October 2020, is available for Google One members who have the 2TB Premium plan. Google One Premium is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and in addition to VPN...
Read Full Article107 comments
wordle

Popular Browser Game 'Wordle' Sold to The New York Times, Will Remain Free 'Initially'

Monday January 31, 2022 2:08 pm PST by
The New York Times today announced that it has purchased popular web-based game "Wordle" for low-seven figures. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle has gained millions of users over the past several months and has become well-known on the internet thanks to its simple score sharing features and straightforward gameplay. Wardle said in a January interview with TechCrunch that "part of the point"...
Read Full Article119 comments
iPad Air Feature 2 teal

Unreleased iPhone, Entry-Level iPad, and iPad Air Imported Into India Ahead of Rumored Spring Launch

Tuesday February 1, 2022 8:56 am PST by
An unreleased iPhone, an entry-level iPad, and what is likely to be the next-generation iPad Air have been imported into India ahead of their expected announcement this spring. Last month, Apple filed two new iPad models and one new iPhone in the Eurasian Economic Commission database with model numbers that do not correlate with any currently released product. Those same model numbers have...
Read Full Article83 comments
facebook meta

Workplace Disruption Reported at Meta Amid AR and VR Push, Some Staff Defecting to Competitors Like Apple

Monday January 31, 2022 8:44 am PST by
Some Meta employees are being aggressively pushed to apply for other jobs at the company and embrace the recent drive toward augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), while others are choosing to defect to competitors such as Apple, The New York Times reports. Since Facebook rebranded as Meta and lauded the future of the "metaverse," the company is said to have undergone a sweeping...
Read Full Article138 comments