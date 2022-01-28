Beats Fit Pro Launch Worldwide With Similar Features as AirPods Pro

Beats Fit Pro launch worldwide today after pre-orders began earlier in the week in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and elsewhere. The wireless earbuds were first released in the United States last November.



Designed with fitness and athletes in mind, the Beats Fit Pro feature flexible wingtips for a more secure fit in the ear. The wireless earbuds have many of the same features as the AirPods Pro, including active noise cancellation with a "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, and more.

Other features and specs include up to six hours of listening time per charge, compatibility with Android devices, IPX4-rated water and sweat resistance, a USB-C charging case, customizable silicone ear tips with three size options, and more. For more details about Beats Fit Pro, read our hands-on coverage of the earbuds from last year.

Beats Fit Pro can be ordered through Apple's online store where sold, with black, white, stone purple, and sage gray color options.