Beats Fit Pro Available to Pre-Order Worldwide Starting Today

by

Beats Fit Pro will be available to pre-order worldwide starting today, including in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and more.

beats fit pro 5
First released in the United States a few months ago, Beats Fit Pro are ideal for athletes, with flexible wingtips providing a more secure fit in the ear. The wireless earbuds have similar features as the AirPods Pro, including active noise cancellation with "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, Hey Siri support, and more.

Beats Fit Pro will be available to pre-order through Apple's online store, with black, white, stone purple, and sage gray color options. Pre-orders will begin at 3 p.m. in the UK, according to Beats, with pricing set at £199.99 in that country.


Beats Fit Pro also feature up to six hours of listening time per charge, compatibility with Android devices, IPX4-rated water and sweat resistance, a USB-C charging case, customizable silicone ear tips with three size options, and more.

For more details about Beats Fit Pro, read our hands-on coverage of the earbuds from last year.

Tag: Beats

Top Rated Comments

bivalvegruff Avatar
bivalvegruff
47 minutes ago at 06:37 am
I've had the Powerbeats Pro for 2 years and the batteries are almost dead. After maybe 30 minutes, they report as drained to about 50 % and die. It seems like a common problem from what I've seen on the internet. Considering the price, they're not worth it in my opinion and experience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
b11051973 Avatar
b11051973
36 minutes ago at 06:49 am

I've had the Powerbeats Pro for 2 years and the batteries are almost dead. After maybe 30 minutes, they report as drained to about 50 % and die. It seems like a common problem from what I've seen on the internet. Considering the price, they're not worth it in my opinion and experience.
I got the Powerbeats Pro, when they launched, which looks to be August 2019. Batteries were still going fine for me, and I used them almost every day.

I got the Fit Pro when they launched, and I love them. Those little wings keep them in my ears, which is why I loved the Powerbeats Pros. AirPods and AirPods Pro will not stay in my ears. I love the smaller case, compared to the PBP. They also offer some of the features newer AirPods have.

Yes, like every other Apple product, they are too expensive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
33 minutes ago at 06:51 am

I've had the Powerbeats Pro for 2 years and the batteries are almost dead. After maybe 30 minutes, they report as drained to about 50 % and die. It seems like a common problem from what I've seen on the internet. Considering the price, they're not worth it in my opinion and experience.
I’ve had this same issue, and with only the right one. They’ll both show battery dropped to around 75% or so, and then shortly after that the right one will show zero battery and turn off. As soon as I stick it back in the charger, it shows as being between 50%-75%

BUT, they’re still the best most comfortable buds I’ve worn. I’d be keeping mine if it wasn’t for the battery issue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Diminish82 Avatar
Diminish82
15 minutes ago at 07:09 am
I love these new beats fit pro for working out, but they're horrendously uncomfortable wearing them for extended periods. Airpods are still better for longer phone convo's/conference calls, at least for myself and a few co-workers that have tried these.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
1 hour ago at 06:23 am
the best of the best
Beautiful
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

airpodsinear 1

AirPods Save Woman's Life With Feature Everyone Should Know

Friday January 21, 2022 2:13 am PST by
Apple's AirPods have been credited with saving a woman's life after a potentially fatal fall, People reports. When a 60-year-old florist in New Jersey tripped and hit her head in her studio, she lost consciousness and awoke heavily bleeding. With nobody around to call for help, she realized she had her AirPods in, and used a "Hey Siri" command to call 911. An operator was able to stay on the ...
Read Full Article
iphone 13 earpods

Apple to Stop Including EarPods With Every iPhone Sold in France From Next Week

Friday January 21, 2022 3:21 am PST by
Apple will no longer include EarPods with every iPhone sold in France, starting on January 24, according to a notice posted by a French carrier (via iGeneration). Apple was previously required to include EarPods in the box with the iPhone due to a French law that required every smartphone sold in the country to come with a "handsfree kit," but the law has now been changed in favor of reducing the ...
Read Full Article194 comments
peloton tv workout cardio

Apple Floated as Potential Buyer of Peloton

Friday January 21, 2022 6:11 am PST by
Following months of bleak news about Peloton's "precarious state," including the revelation that it has halted production of its bikes and treadmills, Apple is being floated as a potential buyer of Peloton's troubled fitness business. Yesterday, CNBC reported that Peloton will temporarily stop production of its connected fitness products due to a "significant reduction" in consumer demand, a ...
Read Full Article339 comments
Questionable Design Decisions

Apple's Most Questionable Design Decisions in Recent Memory

Sunday January 23, 2022 2:59 am PST by
Apple has always emphasized the depth of thought that goes into the design of its products. In the foreword to Designed by Apple in California, a photo book released by the company in 2016, Jony Ive explains how Apple strives "to define objects that appear effortless" and "so simple, coherent and inevitable that there could be no rational alternative." But every once in a while even Apple...
Read Full Article375 comments
Spring 2022 Apple Products Feature

New iPad Air, Macs, and iPhone SE With 5G Likely to Be Announced at Apple Event This Spring

Thursday January 20, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple "will be holding a spring event" to announce a new iPhone SE and other hardware. In a recent edition of his newsletter, Gurman said the event is likely to occur in March or April. Gurman did not elaborate on what "other hardware" will be announced at Apple's purported spring event, but rumors suggest at least four products are...
Read Full Article80 comments
Upcoming Products 2022 Feature

Gurman: Apple Preparing 'Widest Array of New Hardware Products in Its History' for Fall

Sunday January 23, 2022 10:32 am PST by
Apple is working on a number of new products that are set to launch this fall, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that it will be "the widest array" of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explains that Apple is working on four new iPhones (5G iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), an updated low-end MacBook Pro,...
Read Full Article209 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Apple Watch Charging Bug Fixed in watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate

Thursday January 20, 2022 4:01 pm PST by
The watchOS 8.4 release candidate that was seeded to developers and beta testers this morning addresses an ongoing bug that could cause some Apple Watch chargers not to work properly with the Apple Watch. Back in December, we reported on a growing number of charging issues that Apple Watch Series 7 owners were facing. Since watchOS 8.3, there have been a number of complaints about...
Read Full Article26 comments
safari icon blue banner

macOS Monterey 12.2 and iOS 15.3 Release Candidates Fix Safari Bug That Leaks Browsing Activity

Thursday January 20, 2022 1:30 pm PST by
The macOS Monterey 12.2 and iOS 15.3 release candidates that came out today appear to address a Safari bug that could cause your recent browsing history and details about your identity to be leaked to malicious entities. As shared last week by browser fingerprinting service FingerprintJS, there is an issue with the WebKit implementation of the IndexedDB JavaScript API. Any website that uses...
Read Full Article44 comments
apple college discounts

Apple Walks Back UNiDAYS Verification Requirement for U.S. Education Store

Friday January 21, 2022 12:43 pm PST by
Earlier this week, Apple began requiring that customers taking advantage of educational discounts in the United States verify their status as a teacher, student, or school staff member through UNiDAYS. The requirement was a major change as Apple had never asked customers to go through a verification process in the United States before, and now, just three days after verification was added,...
Read Full Article219 comments