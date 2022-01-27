Apple Restocks Refurbished iPhone 8 as Lowest-Priced iPhone It Sells

For the first time in a while, Apple has started selling a refurbished iPhone 8 model for $359 through its online store in the United States.



For the time being, this is now the cheapest iPhone model that can be purchased directly from Apple, but the device is nearly four and a half years old and we strongly recommend considering the second-generation iPhone SE in this price range. Released in April 2020, the iPhone SE is available with 64GB of storage for $399 or 128GB for $449.

An even better option may be to wait for the third-generation iPhone SE, which is expected to launch around March or April with an A15 chip and 5G.

There are many downsides to the iPhone 8, including that the device will likely stop receiving iOS updates at least a few years before the second-generation iPhone SE due to its age. The second-generation iPhone SE also has a newer A13 chip, compared to the A11 chip in the iPhone 8, and has several features not available on the iPhone 8, including Portrait Mode photos, QuickTake video, Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit-class LTE, and eSIM/Dual SIM.

The refurbished iPhone 8 is available in space gray and is an unlocked device. All refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new white box. Included with the iPhone 8 is EarPods with a Lightning connector, a Lightning to USB-A cable, and a 5W power adapter. All refurbished iPhones are also covered by the same one-year warranty as a new iPhone, and AppleCare+ can be purchased for the device.