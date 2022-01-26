Apple Releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 With Fix for Safari Bug That Leaks Browsing Activity

Apple today released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the third major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3 come almost two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1, minor bug fix updates.



The iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.3 includes "bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone," with Apple recommending the software for all users.

Apple will have a full list of security updates on its website, but today's iOS and iPadOS 15.3 updates specifically address a recently publicized Safari exploit.

In iOS 15 and ‌iPadOS 15‌, there is an issue with the WebKit implementation of the IndexedDB JavaScript API. Websites that use IndexedDB can access the names of IndexedDB databases generated by other websites during the same browsing session, which essentially allows a malicious website to spy on other websites that a Safari user visits.

iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, and macOS Monterey 12.2 fix this Safari bug, which also impacted Chrome and other browsers on iOS devices. With the fix, the vulnerability can no longer be used to glean recent browsing history and identity details from Safari users.