Apple Releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 With Fix for Safari Bug That Leaks Browsing Activity

by

Apple today released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the third major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3 come almost two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1, minor bug fix updates.

ios 15
The iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.3 includes "bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone," with Apple recommending the software for all users.

Apple will have a full list of security updates on its website, but today's iOS and iPadOS 15.3 updates specifically address a recently publicized Safari exploit.

In iOS 15 and ‌iPadOS 15‌, there is an issue with the WebKit implementation of the IndexedDB JavaScript API. Websites that use IndexedDB can access the names of IndexedDB databases generated by other websites during the same browsing session, which essentially allows a malicious website to spy on other websites that a Safari user visits.

iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, and macOS Monterey 12.2 fix this Safari bug, which also impacted Chrome and other browsers on iOS devices. With the fix, the vulnerability can no longer be used to glean recent browsing history and identity details from Safari users.

Top Rated Comments

DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
1 hour ago at 10:03 am
Here come the 'I don't see it yet'-comments.





I don't see it yet, here in The Netherlands.
Score: 10 Votes
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
1 hour ago at 10:13 am

MacOS 12.2 is also out
I know iOS/iPadOS is the leading software product for Apple these days, but I do miss when macOS news had prominence on MacRumors and the Mac web.
Score: 5 Votes
Hombre53 Avatar
Hombre53
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
Here is the full list of updates today from Apple, Courtesy of Mr MacIntosh:

[HEADING=1]Full Apple OS Release list[/HEADING]

* 1. iOS 15.3 (19D50)
* 2. iPadOS 15.3 (19D50)
* 3. tvOS 15.3 (19K547)
* 4. HomePodOS 15.3 (19K547)
* 5. watchOS 8.4 (19S546)
* 6. Monterey 12.2 (21D49)
* 7. Big Sur 11.6.3 (20G413)
* 8. Catalina 2022-001 (19H1712)
* 9. Xcode -
Score: 4 Votes
randolorian Avatar
randolorian
1 hour ago at 10:02 am
I'm surprised they are releasing this amid the ongoing iCloud issues.
Score: 4 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 10:04 am
Yay! Finally. Been waiting for this update for a while. Happy updating!!!
Score: 4 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 10:21 am

Here we go!
It's a big update 1.6GB sheeeesh! Have fun updating ?
Score: 3 Votes
