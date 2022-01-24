China-Based BOE Rumored to Supply Displays for iPhone 15 Pro in 2023

China-based display maker BOE will supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, according to a new report from The Elec.



Following unsuccessful attempts by the Chinese maker in 2020 to supply displays for the iPhone 12 series, BOE joined Apple's list of display makers to produce panels for the baseline 6.1-inch iPhone 13 earlier this year. Apple's higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max displays, which require more advanced technology, are made by Samsung.

According to today's report, BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, in time for the ‌iPhone‌ 15 Pro, expected in 2023. For the iPhone 14 series expected this fall, BOE will continue to supply displays for only the lower-tier handsets while Pro series displays will continue to rely on Samsung and LG.

For the first time since the ‌iPhone‌ X, Apple is rumored to be planning a major redesign of the display on the higher-end ‌iPhone 14‌ models, including removing the notch. Apple is rumored to be replacing the notch with a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display for the TrueDepth system and front-facing camera.