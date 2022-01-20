Apple Seeds watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 8.4 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after the launch of the first betas and over a month after the release of watchOS 8.3.



To install watchOS 8.4, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, ‌‌‌‌watchOS 8‌‌‌‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 8.4 fixes a bug that could cause some Apple Watch chargers not to work as expected. Since the launch of watchOS 8.3, Apple Watch users have been experiencing charging issues with some third-party Apple Watch chargers, so we can expect the watchOS 8.4 update to address this problem.