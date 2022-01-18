Belkin Launches New MagSafe Charger With Kickstand

by

Belkin today came out with a new $60 MagSafe Charger, which offers MagSafe charging speeds and adds an additional feature -- a built-in kickstand.

belkin magsafe charger
Available in black or white from the online Apple Store, the Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad With ‌MagSafe‌ offers 15W charging speeds for most iPhone 12 and 13 models. The exception is the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 13 mini, which max out at 12W with ‌MagSafe‌.

Belkin is one of the only Apple accessory companies that has been able to release ‌MagSafe‌ accessories that are using Apple's actual ‌MagSafe‌ standard. Most of the magnetic accessories on the market are "MagSafe-compatible" and are limited to 7.5W charging because ‌MagSafe‌ is only available via hardware supplied by Apple, similar to how the Apple Watch charging pucks work.

The Boost Charge Pro Wireless Charger works exactly like Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, adhering to compatible ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones using magnets. It also features an extra long braided cable that's two meters in length, and it has a pop-up stand that can hold the iPhone upright for watching video content and making FaceTime calls.

At $60, Belkin's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is $20 more expensive than Apple's own MagSafe Charger, but the built-in kickstand and longer braided cable length may be appealing to some. The Boost Charge Pro Wireless Charger can be purchased from the online Apple Store or directly from the Belkin website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Belkin. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
59 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
Would have helped to include an actual product picture that shows the kickstand..
60 bucks for a charging puck and a 2m cable - no thank you for me
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
58 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Wow! I like the braided cable. It looks extremely durable.
JUiCEJamie Avatar
JUiCEJamie
1 hour ago at 01:01 pm
Interesting idea. Weird how the Apple Store listing doesn't have an actual picture of the kickstand in use.
Had to check it out on Belkin's site for that.
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
56 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
pricing is insane. that's what I'd be willing to pay for an all in one with an Apple Watch charger... maybe
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
44 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
It needs a usb c port between the cable and puck.
bsbeamer Avatar
bsbeamer
38 minutes ago at 01:22 pm

It needs a usb c port between the cable and puck.
These all should be USB-C male to USB-C male cable to MagSafe "puck" with USB-C female, then you can easily pick your own cable length as necessary.
