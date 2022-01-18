Belkin Launches New MagSafe Charger With Kickstand

Belkin today came out with a new $60 MagSafe Charger, which offers MagSafe charging speeds and adds an additional feature -- a built-in kickstand.



Available in black or white from the online Apple Store, the Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad With ‌MagSafe‌ offers 15W charging speeds for most iPhone 12 and 13 models. The exception is the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 13 mini, which max out at 12W with ‌MagSafe‌.

Belkin is one of the only Apple accessory companies that has been able to release ‌MagSafe‌ accessories that are using Apple's actual ‌MagSafe‌ standard. Most of the magnetic accessories on the market are "MagSafe-compatible" and are limited to 7.5W charging because ‌MagSafe‌ is only available via hardware supplied by Apple, similar to how the Apple Watch charging pucks work.

The Boost Charge Pro Wireless Charger works exactly like Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, adhering to compatible ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones using magnets. It also features an extra long braided cable that's two meters in length, and it has a pop-up stand that can hold the iPhone upright for watching video content and making FaceTime calls.

At $60, Belkin's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is $20 more expensive than Apple's own MagSafe Charger, but the built-in kickstand and longer braided cable length may be appealing to some. The Boost Charge Pro Wireless Charger can be purchased from the online Apple Store or directly from the Belkin website.