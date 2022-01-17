LG Preparing to Supply OLED Panels for iPad by 2024

by

LG Display is preparing to supply Apple with OLED display panels destined for upcoming iPad models, ET News reports.

OLED iPad Pro Feature
LG's preparations to supply Apple with OLED displays for the ‌iPad‌ reportedly include the expansion of its plant in Paju, South Korea. The increased production capacity is said to take account of next-generation iPhone and ‌iPad‌ models.

The introduction of OLED panels to the ‌iPad‌ ostensibly presents a new opportunity for LG Display due to the size and aspect ratio of the device's display, which rival suppliers are currently not able to facilitate as easily. A separate recent report claimed that BOE is similarly gearing up to supply OLED panels for future ‌iPad‌ models.

Although an OLED display could come to the ‌iPad‌ for the first time next year, LG is planning to start mass production of these panels at the Paju facility in 2024. This timing broadly lines up with other recent reports, which has placed the launch of the OLED ‌iPad‌ between 2023 and 2024.

Early last year, LG was forced to halt LCD panel production for the ‌iPhone‌ and shut down its smartphone division. The company has since restructured its business toward OLED panels and is accelerating the expansion of its production capacity. Now, LG plans to aggressively increase its presence in Apple's display supply chain with an expansion investment strategy that will enable the Paju plant to make twice as many sixth-generation OLED panels by 2024.

Tags: etnews.com, LG, OLED, LG Display

