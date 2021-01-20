Skip to Content

LG Considering Exit From Smartphone Business, Halts LCD Production for iPhone

by

LG is considering exiting the smartphone business entirely amid declining shipments and accrued losses of $4.5 billion over the past five years (via The Korea Herald).

lg wing

LG CEO Kwon Bong-Seok cautioned staff earlier today that the company is re-evaluating its presence in the smartphone industry:

Since the competition in the global market for mobile devices is getting fiercer, it is about time for LG to make a cold judgment and the best choice. The company is considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business.

He added that regardless of any change, the company will retain its current employees from the smartphone division and reassign them elsewhere.

LG has seen rapidly declining smartphone shipments in recent years, and the company is now believed to hold a market share of just two percent. LG has posted major financial shortfalls in its smartphone segment for 23 consecutive quarters, reaching a total loss of $4.5 billion.

When taking office as CEO in January 2020, Bong-Seok pledged to turn the company's smartphone business around. The CEO's latest comments therefore appear to be an admission of failure to make the segment profitable.

At the same time, LG is reportedly ending its production of LCD displays for the iPhone, according to The Elec. LG Display had previously attempted to supply LCDs for the second-generation iPhone SE, but failed to meet Apple's requirements, leading to Japan Display and Sharp being selected as suppliers instead. LG's factory that previously made the components will be repurposed to manufacture automobile display panels.

Earlier this month, LG unveiled one of the world's first rollable smartphones at CES, as the company has endeavored to explore unusual designs to lure in customers. The future of this device, and other LG smartphones such as the LG Velvet and LG Wing, are now highly uncertain.

Top Rated Comments

syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
18 minutes ago at 05:43 am
LG phones are not far behind from Samsung's in terms of quality. The problem has always been the sheer incompetence of LG marketing team.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
18 minutes ago at 05:42 am
I can’t say I’m really surprised. How often do you see LG phones out in the wild?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
18 minutes ago at 05:43 am
LG makes a solid device, that’s not the problem why they’re departing. They just can’t establish themselves in competition against Apple and Samsung, being those are predominant. Plus, they barely have any marketing from a consumer standpoint, which they only see what’s in front of them, which has been Apple and Samsung through billboards, commercials and carriers. So in someways, they’ve not been aggressive enough and put themselves in this situation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
12 minutes ago at 05:49 am


I have a coworker who only gets LG phones. They always have problems.

Which model(s)? What kind of problems? There’s been multiple threads on this forum where members have had excellent experiences with LG over the years. That’s one person you’re referencing out of how many own LG phones.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
2 minutes ago at 05:59 am
Apple should buy them and start an Android line. Play both sides to sell services. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
2 minutes ago at 05:59 am
Fantastic news. LG displays were cr*p. RIP
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
