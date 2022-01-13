Dropbox Mac App With Apple Silicon Support Now Available to All Beta Users

Following limited testing of native support, Dropbox's Mac app built for Apple silicon is now available to all beta testers.
Earlier this month, Dropbox began testing native Apple silicon support with a handful of beta testers, promising to expand testing to all beta users before the end of the month. Now, all Dropbox users who have enabled "Early releases" in their account preferences will have access to the native Apple silicon app.
On a support page, Dropbox says that users on Apple silicon Macs can expect to receive the newer version within 24-hours after joining the early releases program for their account. Here's how to join the program:
In the top right-hand corner, click your profile picture and go into Settings.
Under General, locate Preferences and toggle on "Early releases."
Dropbox underwent criticism late last year following confused messaging from the company about whether its client would adopt native Apple silicon support, forcing customers on Apple's latest Macs to use a version of the app built for Intel-based computers. Amongst Mac users, Dropbox has been criticized for being poorly optimized, leading to excessive memory and battery usage.
