Dropbox Seemingly Has No Plans to Natively Support Apple Silicon Macs [Updated]

by

Dropbox appears to have no plans to natively support Apple silicon Macs, almost a year after the first Macs with the M1 chip became available.

General Dropbox Feature
An official Dropbox support thread, shared by Mitchell Hashimoto on Twitter, reveals a fiasco around native support for Apple silicon Macs. Dropbox is seemingly insisting that a significant number of community members will have to vote for native Apple silicon support for it to be implemented. There are also multiple repetitious requests with different phrasing, fragmenting users' votes for support.

In July, responses from Dropbox staff on the thread explained that "this idea is going to need a bit more support before we share your suggestion with our team," and flagged Apple silicon support as in need of more votes. A month ago, Dropbox staff again replied to the thread requesting native Apple silicon support, saying that Dropbox will continue to be compatible with all devices that run supported versions of macOS using Apple's Rosetta translation layer.

Additional complaints in the thread claim that Dropbox with Rosetta hemorrhages MacBook battery life and uses a disproportionate amount of memory.

While Dropbox could still natively support Apple silicon Macs in the future, the way in which the issue has been delegated to two standoffish responses on a support thread appears to have caused outrage, with the thread brimming with irate replies and claims that users are planning to move to rival services.

Google Drive was recently updated with native support for Apple silicon, and other services such as Microsoft OneDrive and Box are already testing native Apple silicon support.

Update 9:45 a.m.: In a reply on Twitter, Dropbox founder and CEO Drew Houston apologizes for the confusion sparked by the "not ideal" support responses and says that Dropbox is "certainly supporting Apple silicon" with a native Apple silicon build planned for release in the first half of next year.

Tag: Dropbox

Top Rated Comments

omglolbbq Avatar
omglolbbq
5 hours ago at 06:47 am
[HEADING=2]"Dropbox Seemingly Has No Plans to Keep Their Apple Users"[/HEADING]
Score: 64 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexjholland Avatar
alexjholland
6 hours ago at 06:43 am
Cool. I was looking for an excuse to move everything on Dropbox over to Google Drive.
Score: 29 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jens Engels Avatar
Jens Engels
6 hours ago at 06:45 am
Bye Dropbox.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tmmacops Avatar
tmmacops
5 hours ago at 06:49 am
DropBox is still a thing?
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
5 hours ago at 06:47 am
Guess I seemingly have no plans to ever use Dropbox again.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kobaltz Avatar
kobaltz
5 hours ago at 06:53 am
It's pretty simple. Dropbox seemingly has no plans to support apple silicon. I seemingly have no plans to support Dropbox.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

nord vpn m1 native

NordVPN Update Adds Native Support for Apple Silicon Macs

Monday August 16, 2021 7:00 am PDT by
The popular VPN service NordVPN has rolled out an update to add native support for Apple silicon Macs. As of version 6.6.1, NordVPN natively supports Apple silicon Macs, such as the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, which each sport the M1 chip. Although the update started to roll out on August 3, a blog post by Nord has today announced that the 6.6.1 update is ...
Read Full Article59 comments
photoshop m1 beta feature

'Adobe Photoshop' and 'DaVinci Resolve' Updates Rolling Out With Apple Silicon Support

Wednesday March 10, 2021 1:12 am PST by
Adobe is rolling out a Photoshop update to bring native support for Apple Silicon, promising users 1.5x faster performance than running the software via Rosetta emulation. In November, Adobe released Photoshop with Apple Silicon support in beta. Now, with its latest v22.3 update announced today, Adobe is officially adding Apple Silicon support. While Photoshop will run natively on M1...
Read Full Article90 comments
notability m1 mac

Notability and FileMaker Updated With Native Support for M1 Macs

Wednesday June 23, 2021 11:50 am PDT by
Apple subsidiary Claris today announced the release of FileMaker version 19.3 with several new features, including native support for Apple silicon, resulting in improved performance on Macs with the M1 chip. An overview of new features from the announcement:• Apple silicon: Claris FileMaker Pro and Claris FileMaker Server are the first low-code universal macOS binaries that ensure...
Read Full Article50 comments
homebrew logo

Open Source Package Management Software Homebrew Gains Native Apple Silicon Support

Friday February 5, 2021 9:36 am PST by
Popular macOS package management system Homebrew today received a major update, with the 3.0.0 version introducing official support for Apple silicon chips. Apple Silicon is now officially supported for installations in /opt/homebrew. formulae.brew.sh formula pages indicate for which platforms bottles (binary packages) are provided and therefore whether they are supported by Homebrew. Homebrew ...
Read Full Article114 comments
vlc m1 macs

VLC Media Player for macOS Updated With Native M1 Support

Tuesday January 19, 2021 12:58 am PST by
Popular media player VLC for macOS was today updated to version 3.0.12, bringing native support for Apple silicon Macs, including Apple's latest M1-equipped MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. VLC 3's capabilities include automatic hardware decoding for 4K and 8K playback, support for 10-bit HDR, 360-degree video and 3D audio, and Chromecast streaming with support for...
Read Full Article74 comments
zoom logo

Zoom With Support for Apple Silicon Set to Launch Today

Monday December 21, 2020 4:11 am PST by
Popular videoconferencing app Zoom is due to be updated with native support for Apple Silicon Macs today. A Zoom support document, spotted by 9to5Mac, contains release notes for an update scheduled to be released today. The most notable update is support for Apple Silicon processors, and Zoom will release a separate installer for the app on Apple Silicon Macs. The update also includes...
Read Full Article84 comments
Illustrator apple silicon beta

Adobe Illustrator Now Available for Apple Silicon in Beta

Sunday April 4, 2021 12:58 pm PDT by
Less than a month after releasing Adobe Photoshop for Apple silicon, and more than three months after releasing Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition for Apple silicon in beta, Adobe has begun testing Illustrator on Apple's latest chip architecture. Adobe released the first beta for Illustrator for Apple silicon late last week, saying that many "core features" of Illustrator are...
Read Full Article70 comments
Windows 11 Parallels Feature

Microsoft Says ARM Windows Virtualization on Apple Silicon Macs 'Not a Supported Scenario'

Tuesday September 14, 2021 4:16 am PDT by
Macs powered by ‌Apple silicon do not support Windows and there is no Boot Camp feature like there is on Intel Macs, but support for Windows is a feature that many users would like to see. However, Microsoft has dampened hopes that Windows will ever work on Apple silicon, saying that running an Arm version of Windows 11 on M1 Macs, via virtualization or otherwise, is not "a supported...
Read Full Article167 comments
macbook pro vs macbook air

Kuo: Apple Silicon MacBook Shipments to Be Cut in First Half of 2022 Due to Component Shortages and Other Factors

Monday September 27, 2021 12:16 am PDT by
Shipments of Apple Silicon MacBooks will be cut in the first half of next year due to component shortages, a decline in working from home demand, and the introduction of a redesigned MacBook Air in the third quarter of 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest investor note, seen by MacRumors. From the note: We forecast that the shipment of Apple Silicon processor-based MacBook ...
Read Full Article51 comments
maxresdefault

Intel CEO Hopes to Win Back Apple by Making Better Chips Than Apple

Sunday October 17, 2021 8:07 pm PDT by
In a new episode of Axios on HBO shared by MarketWatch, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger sat down with Axios' Chief Technology Correspondent Ina Fried to discuss various topics, including Apple's transition to its own custom-designed silicon chips across its Mac lineup. When asked if Intel has given up on the idea of the Mac running on Intel processors in the future, Gelsinger said that he hopes to...
Read Full Article318 comments