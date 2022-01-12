Apple Says iOS 15.2 Included No Changes That Would Have Toggled iCloud Private Relay Off

iOS 15.2 did not introduce a bug that turned iCloud Private Relay off for some users, Apple said in a statement that was provided to MacRumors. The statement was in response to a T-Mobile claim that iOS 15.2 had automatically toggled the ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay feature off for some users.

iCloud Private Relay is an innovative internet privacy service that allows users with an iCloud+ subscription to connect to the internet and browse with Safari in a more secure and private way. We have rolled Private Relay out in beta and it's available in most countries around the world. No carrier partners have blocked their users from taking advantage of Private Relay. No changes were made to iCloud Private Relay in iOS 15.2 that would have toggled the feature off. Users are encouraged to check their Settings to see if Private Relay is enabled on their device or for a specific network.

Apple also said that no carriers, including T-Mobile, have blocked their users from taking advantage of the ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay feature.

T-Mobile earlier this week was accused of disabling ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay for its users after some T-Mobile subscribers found that they were unable to turn on the feature. T-Mobile then released a statement that said it had discovered a bug that was causing some device settings to default to the feature being toggled off, which Apple says did not happen.

T-Mobile also clarified that customers who have plans and features that use T-Mobile content filtering, such as parental controls, do not have access to ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay in order to allow these services to work as designed. It is not entirely clear why some T-Mobile subscribers were having issues, but customers who are not using content filtering should be able to use ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay as expected.