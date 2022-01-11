T-Mobile Says iOS 15.2 Bug Turning Off iCloud Private Relay for Some Users

by

T-Mobile has not disabled iCloud Private Relay for its subscribers, in contrast to recent reports suggesting the carrier was preventing iPhone users from enabling the feature.

tmobilelogo
In a statement to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, T-Mobile said that iOS 15.2 device settings that default to the feature being toggled off, and that Apple has been contacted. T-Mobile explicitly says that ‌iCloud‌ relay has not been blocked.

Overnight our team identified that in the 15.2 iOS release, some device settings default to the feature being toggled off. We have shared this with Apple. This is not specific to T-Mobile. Again though, we have not broadly blocked iCloud Private

Yesterday morning, 9to5Mac published a story that said T-Mobile was preventing subscribers from enabling ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay in the United States, and this was a function that was rolling out to all ‌iPhone‌ users.

The article was based on a handful of reports from T-Mobile users who were unable to turn on ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay, and were receiving a message that it was disabled for their carrier.

T-Mobile has since informed 9to5Mac that some subscribers who are using plans and features with content filtering are not able to access ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay, though 9to5Mac claims that some of the users unable to access ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay do not have content filtering enabled.

Customers who chose plans and features with content filtering (e.g. parent controls) do not have access to the iCloud Private Relay to allow these services to work as designed. All other customers have no restrictions.

Based on what T-Mobile has said, it appears the issue is linked to content filtering and a problem with certain features being disabled by default, but the company has now made it clear that ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is not being explicitly blocked for T-Mobile subscribers.

Apple today updated its iCloud Private Relay support document to clarify how users can make sure that ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is enabled for a cellular network in iOS 15.2 by going to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options and ensuring that "Limit IP Address Tracking" is turned on.

ios 15 2 beta 3 limit ip address tracking
There was instant concern about T-Mobile's intentions following the reports yesterday because European carriers banded together to call for ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay to be restricted because it prevents "networks and servers from accessing vital network data and metadata, including those operators in charge of the connectivity."

In the U.S., AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have not spoken out against ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay nor have they suggested U.S. networks won't support the feature.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Tag: T-Mobile
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

TehFalcon Avatar
TehFalcon
6 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
EU Operators what it blocked because it doesn’t let them see what you are doing, thus not being able to limit your traffic to certain sites and spy on you. How wonderful
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories jan 8

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Pro Without Notch, AirPods Pro 2, and More for 2022

Saturday January 8, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already. This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
Read Full Article26 comments
iP14 Lightning Portless Feature Gray Grey

The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless, Here's Why

Saturday January 8, 2022 5:27 am PST by
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Read Full Article336 comments
iphone 14 pill shaped notch mockup

Mockup Shows What iPhone 14 With Pill-Shaped Cutout Could Look Like in Your Hand

Monday January 10, 2022 2:42 am PST by
The upcoming high-end iPhone 14 is expected to come with a pill-shaped cutout rather than the notch that's been present on the iPhone in some form since 2017. While we're still months away from the next iPhone, we already have a solid idea of what a pill-shaped cutout would look like in practical use. A mockup on Twitter by developer Jeff Grossman shows, at least on the Home Screen, what a...
Read Full Article134 comments
maxresdefault

Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2022

Friday January 7, 2022 1:26 pm PST by
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Read Full Article23 comments
Original iPhone Twitter

Today Marks 15 Years Since Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone

Sunday January 9, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Today is January 9, which means it's been 15 years since Apple CEO Steve Jobs stood on stage at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California and gave the world its first look at the iPhone, a device that would go on to change everything. The original iPhone was a tiny little thing with a 3.5-inch LCD display, a plain old Home button, a thick chassis, huge bezels, a Samsung processor, and a ...
Read Full Article201 comments
iphone se 2020 top

Gurman: New iPhone SE and More Likely at Apple Event in March or April

Sunday January 9, 2022 6:08 am PST by
Apple's first event of 2022 will likely take place in March or April, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his "Power On" newsletter. Gurman said a new iPhone SE with support for 5G and a faster chip is likely to be among the announcements at the event. "Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm...
Read Full Article73 comments
vanarama apple car concept

Apple Car Schematics Reportedly Presented to Japanese Auto Parts Maker in 2020

Sunday January 9, 2022 2:47 pm PST by
In January 2020, a man who identified himself as an Apple parts manager informed Japanese auto supplier Sanden that Apple wanted to make electric vehicles, and presented schematics of an electric vehicle and air conditioner parts, according to Nikkei Asia. Apple Car concept by Vanarama based on patents filed by Apple Sanden is a leading manufacturer of air conditioner parts for vehicles, and...
Read Full Article154 comments
iOS 15 Messages Feature

Your iPhone May Be Sending Message Read Receipts Even If You Turned Them Off

Friday January 7, 2022 1:59 am PST by
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15. In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
Read Full Article101 comments
tim cook apple hello imac

Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

Wednesday January 5, 2022 11:18 am PST by
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Read Full Article79 comments