Apple Reportedly Using iPad Components in iPhone 13 to Offset Shortages

Amid long waiting times for iPhone 13 models around the world, Apple has reportedly reallocated iPad parts to make up for shortages, in another signal that the global paucity of chips is impacting Apple's supply chain.



‌iPad‌ and iPhone share common components including core and peripheral chips, which means Apple is able to shift supplies between the devices to prioritize one or the other, reports Nikkei Asia.



Production of the iPad was down 50% from Apple's original plans for the past two months, sources briefed on the matter said, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being moved to the iPhone 13.

Apple foresees stronger demand for ‌iPhone 13‌ models, especially in the months immediately following launch that lead into the holiday season. Nevertheless, demand for iPads remains strong, with total ‌iPad‌ shipments in the first nine months of this year totaling 40.3 million, up 17.83% from the same time a year ago, according to IDC data.

The last time Apple prioritized iPhones over iPads was last year, when it reallocated some ‌iPad‌ parts to the iPhone 12 amid supply chain constraints during the peak of the global health crisis.

Apple's financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 revealed all-time record revenues for Mac and Services, but Apple's performance was only roughly in line with analyst expectations and was almost certainly held back by component shortages that have led to lengthy shipping estimates for many products.