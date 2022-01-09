Gurman: New iPhone SE and More Likely at Apple Event in March or April
Apple's first event of 2022 will likely take place in March or April, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his "Power On" newsletter. Gurman said a new iPhone SE with support for 5G and a faster chip is likely to be among the announcements at the event.
"Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm told," wrote Gurman.
Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item tracker, new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac models powered by the M1 chip, the second-generation Apple TV 4K, and a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.
In 2020, Apple did not hold a spring event, likely due to COVID-19 being declared a worldwide pandemic in March of that year. Apple still announced several new products with press releases on its website that spring, including updated MacBook Air and iPad Pro models on March 18 and the second-generation iPhone SE on April 15.
In addition to a new iPhone SE, Apple might announce new 27-inch iMac and high-end Mac mini models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at the March or April event.
Gurman also said that he is near certain that WWDC will remain a fully virtual event this year, shortly after it was announced that the E3 video game conference normally held in person in June will be an online-only event again this year.
While it has been rumored that the Apple Watch Series 8 will gain a body temperature sensor, Gurman said "chatter about it has slowed down recently," so it is unclear if this feature is still on track to launch in 2022 or will be pushed back.
Subscribe to the "Power On" newsletter to receive Gurman's latest thoughts in your inbox.
Popular Stories
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.
While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.
Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year.
Past Spring Announcements
Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.
From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15.
In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Apple's former Director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox this week announced that he has left Apple to take on a new role at Intel. As noted on LinkedIn (via Tom's Hardware), Wilcox was part of Apple's M1 team and he had a key role in the transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon.
Wilcox's profile says that he "led the transition" for all Macs to Apple silicon, and prior to that, he ...
Peloton's business model is in peril due to the growth of Apple Fitness+ and a clash of interests in the digital health space, according to analyst Neil Cybart.
In a thread on Twitter, Cybart explained that despite rapid expansion in recent years, Peloton is now "in a precarious state." As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs, translating to high product pricing. The...
Apple is experimenting with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, according to leaker Dylandkt, but a foldable iPhone may not be coming in the near future because Apple still has concerns over foldable display technology and the market for foldable smartphones.
In a tweet thread, Dylandkt said that Apple is working on a possible future device, but that foldable display technology is not...
Top Rated Comments
Introduce the new 5G iPhone SE at 399 just like the current one… and cut the price of the 4G version by half, so it starts at $249.
Boom! Most affordable iPhone ever, plus they just replaced the aging iPod touch with one little swoop.
gurman suggested the same thing in the MR podcast he was on recently
Hope Apple place at least 2000mah
And Apple isn't going to start selling iPhones at a loss.