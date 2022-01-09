Gurman: New iPhone SE and More Likely at Apple Event in March or April

Apple's first event of 2022 will likely take place in March or April, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his "Power On" newsletter. Gurman said a new iPhone SE with support for 5G and a faster chip is likely to be among the announcements at the event.



"Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm told," wrote Gurman.

Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item tracker, new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac models powered by the M1 chip, the second-generation Apple TV 4K, and a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

In 2020, Apple did not hold a spring event, likely due to COVID-19 being declared a worldwide pandemic in March of that year. Apple still announced several new products with press releases on its website that spring, including updated MacBook Air and iPad Pro models on March 18 and the second-generation iPhone SE on April 15.

In addition to a new iPhone SE, Apple might announce new 27-inch iMac and high-end Mac mini models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at the March or April event.

Gurman also said that he is near certain that WWDC will remain a fully virtual event this year, shortly after it was announced that the E3 video game conference normally held in person in June will be an online-only event again this year.

While it has been rumored that the Apple Watch Series 8 will gain a body temperature sensor, Gurman said "chatter about it has slowed down recently," so it is unclear if this feature is still on track to launch in 2022 or will be pushed back.

Subscribe to the "Power On" newsletter to receive Gurman's latest thoughts in your inbox.