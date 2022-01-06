With WWDC Six Months Away, What Do You Want to See in iOS 16?

The Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's annual five-day-long conference to announce updates to its major operating systems, services, and sometimes hardware, is six months away. At this year's conference, we expect Apple to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

iOS 16 mock for article
iOS is Apple's most important operating system as it runs on the iPhone and shares many features with the iPad that runs iPadOS. Every year as WWDC gets closer, speculation brews over what new features and changes the next version of iOS will include. While it is one of several operating system updates that gets announced, it's undoubtedly the most anticipated one.

ios15 shareplay live text notification summary
With iOS 15, Apple refined the experience by adding new system-wide features, such as Live Text and Translation. ‌iOS 15‌ also expanded on Do Not Disturb with Focus modes and completely redid the notification experience. ‌iOS 15‌ alongside macOS Monterey also introduced SharePlay to FaceTime, allowing friends and family to watch movies, listen to music, and play games together over a call.

ios14handsonthumb feature2
A year prior, with iOS 14, Apple looked to further redesign the core iOS experience by introducing completely new widgets and placing ‌widgets‌ on the Home Screen. iOS 14 also introduced App Library, an automatic way for iOS to categorize users' apps. iOS 14 also brought with it a smaller Siri and call banner UI and new features to the Messages app, like pinned conversations.

dark mode ios 13 collage
Looking back two years, iOS 13 introduced dark mode to iOS. It was also the year Apple officially recognized the ‌iPad‌ as its unique platform and introduced iPadOS. iOS 13 also included updates to Maps, Photos, Reminders, CarPlay, AR, and more.

ios71
The current design of iOS was introduced with iOS 7, which was and has remained the most significant overall redesign of the iOS experience since its introduction. While Apple has continued to refine the design and the experience of its core apps, the design language has largely remained the same.

One fan-made concept that has garnered over a million views has envisioned ‌iOS 16‌ redesigning the lock screen experience while also bringing Split Screen capabilities to the ‌iPhone‌. With ‌iOS 16‌ around six months away, Apple's software teams are likely still firming up plans for the next update and often may look to the community for ideas and inspiration.


So, with that spirit, we want to hear from the MacRumors community on what new features and changes you'd like to see in ‌iOS 16‌? Let us know down in the comments and keep up with everything we’re hearing about ‌iOS 16‌ in our dedicated roundup!

RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
22 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Sideloading.


No, really.
Infinite Vortex Avatar
Infinite Vortex
21 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Always On Display… I can't believe that it's hard to do nor a battery concern especially given the mega-performance on the Pro Max. It should be a consumer choice and not what makes, or doesn't make, Apple look good.
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
21 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
iOS 15 is starting to feel like iOS 6. To many features (sometimes useless), too many sub-menus...
maxmousee Avatar
maxmousee
20 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
Honestly, just focus on stability and UI consistency and open up to developers :)
M5RahuL Avatar
M5RahuL
9 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
True multi-tas.. oh who am I kidding! lol
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
19 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Hoping iOS 16 will be what iOS 12 was... Stability-focused...

Minimum device supported A10 except iPod touch 7
