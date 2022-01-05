(RED) Celebrates 15 Years of Partnership With Apple

Apple has a long-standing and well-known partnership with (RED), a charity that raises funds with the aim of eliminating HIV/AIDS in several African countries. Apple sells a variety of (PRODUCT)RED devices, such as the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 13 and the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 7.

(RED) and Apple have a shared history in fighting to end HIV/AIDS. As a (RED) partner for 15 years, Apple has raised nearly $270 Million for the Global Fund through the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories. With COVID threatening to undo the progress made to date in the AIDS fight, Apple has been engaging its customers in the fight against both pandemics year round and during key moments through the App Store, Apple Pay integrations, and employee engagement.

(RED) today shared a video highlighting its 15-year partnership with Apple, which has raised nearly $270 million through the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories. Through Apple's donations, (RED) has been able to reach millions of people with education, care, and treatment services.

Typically, proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases go to the Global Fund to fight aids, but in 2020 and 2021, Apple redirected 100 percent of eligible proceeds to the Global Fund's COVID-19 support to provide support for health systems in Africa threatened by the pandemic.

Apple's website indicates that the proceeds provided to the Global Fund from (PRODUCT)RED purchases will be split through December 31, 2022. Half will continue to be used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, and half will go to the fight to end HIV/AIDS.