CES 2022: Schlage Introduces Encode Plus Deadbolt With Support for Apple's Home Key Feature

One of the Wallet features introduced in iOS 15 was support for home keys, which will let users add digital keys for compatible HomeKit door locks to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. With the system, users can take advantage of NFC connectivity to quickly unlock their home by simply bringing their device close to the lock.
The Encode Plus operates as a traditional HomeKit deadbolt, working over Wi-Fi without the need for a separate hub to integrate with the Home app across Apple's platforms. As part of the HomeKit setup process, however, you're also offered the option of adding a home key for the lock in the Wallet app.
With Apple's home key system, you won't need to unlock your iPhone or Apple Watch in order to unlock your door, and it supports Power Reserve so it will continue to function for up to five hours after your iPhone runs out of battery.
It is also a traditional keypad deadbolt with physical key backup, so there are multiple options for unlocking your door. Up to 100 access codes can be created to distribute to users who may need access to your home, and the codes can be scheduled to be valid only at certain times or revoked if no longer needed.
In addition to HomeKit and Apple home key support, the Encode Plus also features Google Assistant and Alexa support.
The Encode Plus will be priced at $299.99 and will launch this spring. It will be available in two versions, a more traditional Camelot style and a more modern Century style, with both styles available in several color options.
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more.
Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended.
In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies.
The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on February 1, Apple has released special-edition AirPods Pro with a custom-designed tiger emoji through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.
2022 is the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar. The special-edition AirPods Pro have a custom-designed tiger emoji printed on the wireless charging case, with...
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...
Top Rated Comments
back of the house will be a room for rent and we can share keys with people who book it on AirBNB. It's going to be awesome. no more codes!