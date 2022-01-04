CES 2022: Kensington Launching Privacy Screens for MacBook Pros With Notch
As part of CES 2022, accessory maker Kensington today announced that it will be introducing a new line of MagPro privacy screens for the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Pricing and availability details were not disclosed.
Kensington said the new privacy screens attach to the MacBook Pro with magnets and narrow the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees so that a person looking from off to the side only sees a dark screen, helping to ensure that sensitive information remains private. The privacy screens have a cutout for the notch on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and feature a reversible design with matte or glossy viewing options.
Kensington also announced last month that its StudioDock now supports the 2021 version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is 0.5mm thicker than the 2020 model as a result of its Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED backlighting.
The StudioDock is an iPad Pro docking station with built-in iPhone and AirPods wireless charging and an optional Apple Watch charger. A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the StudioDock expands an iPad Pro's connectivity with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. It is also compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air.
