CES 2022: Kensington Launching Privacy Screens for MacBook Pros With Notch

by

As part of CES 2022, accessory maker Kensington today announced that it will be introducing a new line of MagPro privacy screens for the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Pricing and availability details were not disclosed.

kensington macbook pro notch privacy screen
Kensington said the new privacy screens attach to the MacBook Pro with magnets and narrow the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees so that a person looking from off to the side only sees a dark screen, helping to ensure that sensitive information remains private. The privacy screens have a cutout for the notch on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and feature a reversible design with matte or glossy viewing options.

Kensington also announced last month that its StudioDock now supports the 2021 version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is 0.5mm thicker than the 2020 model as a result of its Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED backlighting.


The StudioDock is an iPad Pro docking station with built-in iPhone and AirPods wireless charging and an optional Apple Watch charger. A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the StudioDock expands an iPad Pro's connectivity with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. It is also compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
38 minutes ago at 08:38 am

Why not just cover the notch with the privacy screen protector? Why do a notch cut out when there’s no Face ID? ??
There's still a camera.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
metapunk2077fail Avatar
metapunk2077fail
32 minutes ago at 08:44 am

They could have done a hole cut out for the little green/yellow light?
Say again


Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
metapunk2077fail Avatar
metapunk2077fail
36 minutes ago at 08:40 am

Why not just cover the notch with the privacy screen protector? Why is there a notch cut out when there’s no Face ID? ??
Why cover the notch at all? A light comes on if it is in use. No hack can stop the light.

I don't know what privacy screens are for. I saw a manager using one once and she was a paranoid nut. No stranger is going to read your screen from a 45% angle and both to remember everything you wrote. You can shout 'I"m going to rob a bank' in the middle of a busy room and people won't give a damn.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Iconoclysm Avatar
Iconoclysm
22 minutes ago at 08:54 am

Why cover the notch at all? A light comes on if it is in use. No hack can stop the light.

I don't know what privacy screens are for. I saw a manager using one once and she was a paranoid nut. No stranger is going to read your screen from a 45% angle and both to remember everything you wrote. You can shout 'I"m going to rob a bank' in the middle of a busy room and people won't give a damn.
Even the most trivial personal stuff can feel embarrassing when typing it on an airplane with some rando sitting next to you. It really just fulfills the purpose of giving you privacy, it's not for top secret information.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NightFox Avatar
NightFox
30 minutes ago at 08:46 am

Pricing and availability details were not disclosed
It seems to work then!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seek3r Avatar
seek3r
20 minutes ago at 08:55 am

Why cover the notch at all? A light comes on if it is in use. No hack can stop the light.

I don't know what privacy screens are for. I saw a manager using one once and she was a paranoid nut. No stranger is going to read your screen from a 45% angle and both to remember everything you wrote. You can shout 'I"m going to rob a bank' in the middle of a busy room and people won't give a damn.
You don’t know many teachers or medical professionals for 2 examples if you cant figure out good uses for privacy screens…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

