CES 2022: Samsung Gets Into NFTs and Gaming With Latest TVs

by

Samsung today introduced a number of new features that are coming to its 2022 TV sets, including a new Gaming Hub that will allow Samsung Smart TVs to compete with built-in services like Apple Arcade as well as various consoles.

samsung gaming hub
The Samsung Gaming Hub is a new Tizen-powered "discovery platform" that's meant to allow Samsung TV owners to play console-quality games through integration with streaming services. Samsung is partnering with NVIDIA and Google, and the upcoming service will support GeForce NOW, Stadia, and PC game streaming service Utomik.

Samsung's Hub is designed to offer an extensive library of games, which will be accessible on select 2022 Samsung Smart TV models that have the hardware to support them. Samsung and Apple are not direct competitors in the TV hardware market as Apple does not have its own TV, but the new gaming service has the potential to make Samsung TV software more appealing than set-top box alternatives like the Apple TV. Samsung will also be able to better compete with LG, which said in November that it would integrate streaming game services into its TV sets.

samsung tv the frame
Apple offers the ‌Apple Arcade‌ gaming subscription service on the ‌Apple TV‌ as well as an App Store for playing independent mobile games on the ‌Apple TV‌, with support for third-party controllers from companies like Sony and Microsoft. Apple cannot compete when it comes to console-level gaming, though there have been rumors of an Apple TV with a more powerful processor that focuses more on gaming, but it's not clear if such a product is going to materialize.

Samsung's gaming service will also facilitate easy access to YouTube for game discovery and to watch YouTube streamers playing games, and there are also plans to integrate with additional streaming services.

Along with the Gaming Hub, Samsung's upcoming 2022 TV models also have other notable functionality. There's an integrated NFT Platform app that's designed to allow users to discover, purchase, and trade digital artwork through supported Micro LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame television sets.

NFTs are non-fungible (aka unique) tokens meant to represent digital items, and the format is used to share one-of-a-kind works of art, images, songs, and more. For those into NFTs, Samsung's TV sets will allow them to be purchased and shown off.

samsung nft
Other 2022 Samsung TV features include improved picture and sound quality, additional screen size options up to 110 inches, faster processors, HDR10+ gaming support, watch together integration, smart calibration, and more.

Tags: Samsung, CES 2022

Top Rated Comments

sta66s Avatar
sta66s
7 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Oh cool, decentralized Ponzi scheme support. I hope they also include Ty beanie babies with them too
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdhalpern Avatar
sdhalpern
6 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Finally made the leap to OLED with the LG C1 77” and couldn’t be happier. By far the best gaming TV today with 4K 120 hz Dolby Vision gaming, 4:4:4 chroma support, ALLM and FreeSync Premium + GSYNC. Samsung and others remain well behind LG on gaming features and picture quality.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
3 minutes ago at 10:42 am
What makes me sad is big companies supporting this NFT scam will just make more people fall for it. :(
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
n0va Avatar
n0va
2 minutes ago at 10:44 am
every day i think that NFTs are a passing fad another company tries to embrace it. This sucks
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models With Hole-Punch Display, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article145 comments
AirPods 3 Feature Red

Apple's AirPods Team Wants 'More Bandwidth' Than Bluetooth Provides

Thursday December 30, 2021 11:13 am PST by
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...
Read Full Article288 comments
HomePod MacRumors

5 Products Discontinued by Apple in 2021

Wednesday December 29, 2021 8:05 pm PST by
Apple announced several new products this year, ranging from the colorful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models, but we also said goodbye to some other products. Below, we've recapped five products and accessories discontinued by Apple in 2021. HomePod In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the full-sized HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. At the...
Read Full Article127 comments
f1618938547

Apple's AirTag Item Trackers Increasingly Linked to Criminal Activity

Friday December 31, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple's AirTag item trackers are increasingly being used to support criminal activity, according to recent reports from around the world. AirTags, which use Apple's Find My Network, can leverage nearby devices to transmit their location, providing bad actors with a new means of finding individuals and high-value cars. The relatively low price of AirTags, costing as little as $25 each when...
Read Full Article
What Else Apple 2021 2

The Top 6 Apple Rumors From All of 2021

Thursday December 30, 2021 10:26 am PST by
2021 was a whirlwind of a year when it came to Apple rumors. Many of the rumors this year turned out to be accurate, like the MacBook Pro getting a notch, but some failed to materialize, like the flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7. With the year now drawing to a close, we thought it would be fun to look back at six of the biggest Apple rumors of 2021. 1. MacBook Pro With a Notch Out of all...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Saturday January 1, 2022 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
Read Full Article76 comments