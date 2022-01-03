CES 2022: Samsung Gets Into NFTs and Gaming With Latest TVs

Samsung today introduced a number of new features that are coming to its 2022 TV sets, including a new Gaming Hub that will allow Samsung Smart TVs to compete with built-in services like Apple Arcade as well as various consoles.



The Samsung Gaming Hub is a new Tizen-powered "discovery platform" that's meant to allow Samsung TV owners to play console-quality games through integration with streaming services. Samsung is partnering with NVIDIA and Google, and the upcoming service will support GeForce NOW, Stadia, and PC game streaming service Utomik.

Samsung's Hub is designed to offer an extensive library of games, which will be accessible on select 2022 Samsung Smart TV models that have the hardware to support them. Samsung and Apple are not direct competitors in the TV hardware market as Apple does not have its own TV, but the new gaming service has the potential to make Samsung TV software more appealing than set-top box alternatives like the Apple TV. Samsung will also be able to better compete with LG, which said in November that it would integrate streaming game services into its TV sets.



Apple offers the ‌Apple Arcade‌ gaming subscription service on the ‌Apple TV‌ as well as an App Store for playing independent mobile games on the ‌Apple TV‌, with support for third-party controllers from companies like Sony and Microsoft. Apple cannot compete when it comes to console-level gaming, though there have been rumors of an Apple TV with a more powerful processor that focuses more on gaming, but it's not clear if such a product is going to materialize.

Samsung's gaming service will also facilitate easy access to YouTube for game discovery and to watch YouTube streamers playing games, and there are also plans to integrate with additional streaming services.

Along with the Gaming Hub, Samsung's upcoming 2022 TV models also have other notable functionality. There's an integrated NFT Platform app that's designed to allow users to discover, purchase, and trade digital artwork through supported Micro LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame television sets.

NFTs are non-fungible (aka unique) tokens meant to represent digital items, and the format is used to share one-of-a-kind works of art, images, songs, and more. For those into NFTs, Samsung's TV sets will allow them to be purchased and shown off.



Other 2022 Samsung TV features include improved picture and sound quality, additional screen size options up to 110 inches, faster processors, HDR10+ gaming support, watch together integration, smart calibration, and more.