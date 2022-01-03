Apple Engineers Celebrate End of First Year of Apple Silicon Transition With Special T-Shirt
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer.
Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card from Apple that reads, "Every so often, something comes along that changes everything. Congratulations and thank you for helping make Apple M1 possible!"
Boretto noted that December 31, 2021, was the "last day of the year special delivery" and that he is proud to have worked on Apple's transition to Intel and now Apple silicon.
Apple announced its transition to Apple silicon in June 2020 and released M1, the first Apple silicon chip, in November of that year. Apple has said the transition will take a total of two years to complete. This past October, the company added progress to its transition by introducing the M1 Pro
and M1 Max
chips, the first high-end chips designed for the Mac.
In 2022, Apple is expected to release a redesigned MacBook Air with M2, a larger Apple silicon iMac, a high-end Mac mini, and a new Mac Pro.
I kid... mostly.
The shirt's label warns that only authorized Apple laundry services should be used for cleaning. Use of a non-authorized laundry service renders the shirt's sleeves inoperable.
*Searches online for a knock off*