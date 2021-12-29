5 Products Discontinued by Apple in 2021

by

Apple announced several new products this year, ranging from the colorful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models, but we also said goodbye to some other products. Below, we've recapped five products and accessories discontinued by Apple in 2021.

HomePod

HomePod MacRumors
In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the full-sized HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. At the time, Apple said it would continue to provide software updates, service, and support for the larger HomePod.

When the HomePod launched in February 2018, reviews praised the speaker for its sound quality, but its original $349 price was significantly more expensive than competing smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Even after Apple lowered the HomePod's price to $299, sales of the speaker reportedly remained lackluster.

iMac Pro

imac pro apple newsroom
The full-sized HomePod wasn't the only Apple product discontinued in March 2021, as the iMac Pro was also axed in the same month. At the time, Apple said the 27-inch iMac was the preferred choice for the vast majority of pro iMac users, and added that customers who needed even more performance and expandability could choose the Mac Pro.

Released in December 2017, the iMac Pro received no substantial hardware refreshes over its lifetime, resulting in the 27-inch iMac eventually becoming faster and more affordable than the standard ‌iMac‌ Pro with a 10-core Xeon W processor.

While the iMac Pro has been discontinued, Apple is expected to release a high-end 27-inch iMac with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips next year.

Space Gray Magic Accessories

space gray magic accessories trio
A few months after the iMac Pro was discontinued, Apple stopped selling Space Gray versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse 2 for the Mac on a standalone basis. Apple continues to sell the accessories in silver.

21.5-Inch iMac

imac 21 5 apple newsroom
In October 2021, Apple discontinued its final 21.5-inch iMac model, which had remained available as a low-end configuration suitable for educational institutions. The discontinuation came as no surprise, as Apple had introduced an ultra-thin and colorful 24-inch iMac powered by its custom-designed M1 chip six months prior.

Apple only has three Intel-based Macs remaining in its lineup, including the 27-inch iMac, the high-end Mac mini, and the Mac Pro tower.

iPhone XR

iphone xr customer
After launching the iPhone 13 series in September 2021, Apple discontinued the iPhone XR. The lineup now consists of four iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 11, and the second-generation iPhone SE.

Introduced in September 2018, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display with Face ID, an A12 Bionic chip, and a single rear camera.

Other products discontinued by Apple this year after being refreshed include the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 6, fifth-generation iPad mini, eighth-generation iPad, and the first-generation Apple TV 4K. Apple also stopped selling the original Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP headphones.

Top Rated Comments

Benjamin Nabulsi Avatar
Benjamin Nabulsi
19 minutes ago at 08:11 pm
I just love my stereo HomePod. what a mistake they've done discontinue it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
15 minutes ago at 08:15 pm

Definitely a slow news day ?
It certainly is, as is usual between Christmas and New Year's Day! The end of the year is always a nice time to look back on the year that was nonetheless.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 12 sim card slot

Apple Allegedly Preparing for iPhones Without SIM Card Slot by September 2022 [Updated]

Sunday December 26, 2021 8:13 pm PST by
Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner. Image: iFixit An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The...
Read Full Article242 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Some Apple Engineers Rewarded Up to $180K in Stock Bonuses as Incentive to Stay

Tuesday December 28, 2021 11:53 am PST by
Apple is providing stock bonuses to some engineers in order to prevent them from moving on to companies like Meta, reports Bloomberg. Last week, select engineers in silicon design, hardware, software, and operations were informed that they would be receiving a $50,000 to $180,000 stock bonus, which Bloomberg says is "unusual and significant." Most engineers received stock worth $80,000 to...
Read Full Article140 comments
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

Apple Bringing Its Custom Silicon to an Unexpected Device

Monday December 27, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple is planning to bring its custom silicon chips to the Pro Display XDR, a recent report has suggested. The leaker known as "Dylandkt," who has a mostly accurate track record with Apple-related rumors, recently claimed that LG is developing a 32-inch display panel for a new Pro Display XDR featuring an unspecified Apple silicon chip. Apple's custom silicon SoCs, such as the S7, A15...
Read Full Article
apple gift card pink holiday

What to Buy With the Apple Gift Card You Unwrapped

Sunday December 26, 2021 1:00 pm PST by
Apple gift cards are always a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you unwrapped one this year, we've put together a list of 23 ways to spend it, with all of the ideas for what to buy costing under $100 in the United States. Keep in mind that Apple used to offer two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for...
Read Full Article27 comments
apple japan new year promotion 2022

Apple to Offer Limited-Edition AirTag as Part of Japanese New Year Promotion

Monday December 27, 2021 1:33 pm PST by
In celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3. In addition to a gift card, Apple said the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will...
Read Full Article45 comments