5 Products Discontinued by Apple in 2021

Apple announced several new products this year, ranging from the colorful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models, but we also said goodbye to some other products. Below, we've recapped five products and accessories discontinued by Apple in 2021.



HomePod



In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the full-sized HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. At the time, Apple said it would continue to provide software updates, service, and support for the larger HomePod.

When the HomePod launched in February 2018, reviews praised the speaker for its sound quality, but its original $349 price was significantly more expensive than competing smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Even after Apple lowered the HomePod's price to $299, sales of the speaker reportedly remained lackluster.



iMac Pro



The full-sized HomePod wasn't the only Apple product discontinued in March 2021, as the iMac Pro was also axed in the same month. At the time, Apple said the 27-inch iMac was the preferred choice for the vast majority of pro iMac users, and added that customers who needed even more performance and expandability could choose the Mac Pro.

Released in December 2017, the iMac Pro received no substantial hardware refreshes over its lifetime, resulting in the 27-inch iMac eventually becoming faster and more affordable than the standard ‌iMac‌ Pro with a 10-core Xeon W processor.

While the iMac Pro has been discontinued, Apple is expected to release a high-end 27-inch iMac with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips next year.



Space Gray Magic Accessories



A few months after the iMac Pro was discontinued, Apple stopped selling Space Gray versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse 2 for the Mac on a standalone basis. Apple continues to sell the accessories in silver.



21.5-Inch iMac



In October 2021, Apple discontinued its final 21.5-inch iMac model, which had remained available as a low-end configuration suitable for educational institutions. The discontinuation came as no surprise, as Apple had introduced an ultra-thin and colorful 24-inch iMac powered by its custom-designed M1 chip six months prior.

Apple only has three Intel-based Macs remaining in its lineup, including the 27-inch iMac, the high-end Mac mini, and the Mac Pro tower.



iPhone XR



After launching the iPhone 13 series in September 2021, Apple discontinued the iPhone XR. The lineup now consists of four iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 11, and the second-generation iPhone SE.

Introduced in September 2018, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display with Face ID, an A12 Bionic chip, and a single rear camera.

Other products discontinued by Apple this year after being refreshed include the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 6, fifth-generation iPad mini, eighth-generation iPad, and the first-generation Apple TV 4K. Apple also stopped selling the original Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP headphones.