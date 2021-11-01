Apple Discontinues Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP

Following the launch of the Beats Fit Pro this morning, Apple has discontinued several older Beats headphones options, including the $150 Powerbeats, the $250 Beats Solo Pro, and the $130 Beats EP on-ear headphones.



These Beats headphone options were listed on Apple's online store as of yesterday, but today, attempting to visit one of the links for the products brings up a warning that the accessories are no longer available for purchase.



Twitter users noticed the absence of the Beats headphones earlier today, and it appears they disappeared from Apple's site shortly after the debut of the Beats Fit Pro.

Apple has removed the Beats EP, Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats 3 headphones from the Apple Online Store. This happened a few hours after the presentation of the Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones. — Yaroslav Gavrilov  (@appletester_rus) November 1, 2021

With the discontinuation of the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP, Apple's beats lineup now includes the Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats Pro , Beats Pro Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Flex, Beats Studio3, Beats Solo3, Beats Fit Pro, and Beats Pill+, all of which can be purchased from Apple's website

Apple today also introduced temporary price drops for several older Beats options, including the Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and the Power Beats Pro, which are available at discounts ranging from $20 to $50.