Apple TV+ App Now Rolling Out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TVs

by

The Apple TV+ app is now rolling out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TV devices, following a deal between Apple and Comcast earlier this year.

apple tv plus banner
Users of the Sky Q set-top box and the new Sky Glass TV will see the ‌Apple TV+‌ automatically appear on their device, but it is possible to expedite the installation if it has not yet occurred by navigating to Settings, System Management, Resets & Updates, and clicking Refresh Apps. This "updates all existing apps on this device and adds any newly available apps," and should force the installation of the ‌Apple TV+‌ app.

‌Apple TV+‌ joins other video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more that are already integrated into Sky's platform. It is effectively the same stripped-down version of the ‌Apple TV+‌ app available on other Smart TVs from LG and Samsung.

Sky also today published a guide on how to sign in and use the ‌Apple TV+‌ app on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

As part of the deal between Apple and Comcast, the ‌Apple TV+‌ will come to Xfinity in the United States, while Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app come to the Apple TV. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ starting in mid-2022.

Tags: Sky, Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Hole Punch Feature

Apple Will Finally Kill the Notch With the iPhone 14 Pro

Monday December 13, 2021 2:58 am PST by
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports. Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch. The notch, which Apple calls...
Read Full Article
top stories 11dec2021

Top Stories: Five New Macs in 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 Rumors, and More

Saturday December 11, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple's AR/VR headset plans, and more. In other news, it looks like the next round of Apple software updates will be arriving shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The updates will bring several new features like the...
Read Full Article21 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Legacy Contacts, Hide My Email Improvements and More

Monday December 13, 2021 9:48 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Read Full Article94 comments
apple devices security bug bounty mac iphone ipad

2022 'MacBook' and 'iMac Pro' Could Help Apple Simplify Its Naming Strategy

Saturday December 11, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple could be looking to simplify the naming of its product lineups, most noticeably with the launch of a "MacBook" and "iMac Pro" in 2022, according to recent rumors. Apple is believed to be preparing to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a new high-end iMac, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro with Apple silicon. While multiple...
Read Full Article206 comments
airpods 3 blue holiday 2

Deals: AirPods 3 Drop to New Low Price of $139.99

Friday December 10, 2021 6:04 am PST by
Amazon today is beating the Black Friday price we tracked on Apple's AirPods 3 last month, now available for just $139.99, down from $179.00. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we tracked the AirPods 3 at $149.99. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. ...
Read Full Article43 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Stores Getting Tool for Updating AirPods Pro to Latest Firmware Version

Friday December 10, 2021 6:33 pm PST by
Starting early next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will gain access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. The tool will allow technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods Pro during repair...
Read Full Article53 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Firmware

Thursday December 9, 2021 11:16 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max were previously running firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware available, and AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates...
Read Full Article172 comments
General iOS 15

Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate Version of iOS 15.2 for iPhone 13 Models to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Friday December 10, 2021 10:12 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second RC version of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers and public beta testers, less than a week after seeding the first RC and six weeks after the launch of iOS 15.1. iOS 15.2 beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. Public beta testers can also download the...
Read Full Article31 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Hole-Punch Display

Wednesday December 8, 2021 3:40 pm PST by
The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models. The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still...
Read Full Article250 comments