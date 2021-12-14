Apple TV+ App Now Rolling Out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TVs
The Apple TV+ app is now rolling out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TV devices, following a deal between Apple and Comcast earlier this year.
Users of the Sky Q set-top box and the new Sky Glass TV will see the Apple TV+ automatically appear on their device, but it is possible to expedite the installation if it has not yet occurred by navigating to Settings, System Management, Resets & Updates, and clicking Refresh Apps. This "updates all existing apps on this device and adds any newly available apps," and should force the installation of the Apple TV+ app.
Apple TV+ joins other video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more that are already integrated into Sky's platform. It is effectively the same stripped-down version of the Apple TV+ app available on other Smart TVs from LG and Samsung.
Sky also today published a guide on how to sign in and use the Apple TV+ app on Sky Q and Sky Glass.
As part of the deal between Apple and Comcast, the Apple TV+ will come to Xfinity in the United States, while Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app come to the Apple TV. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the Apple TV starting in mid-2022.
Popular Stories
Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports.
Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch.
The notch, which Apple calls...
It was another busy week for Apple rumors, with Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilling a range of details about Apple's Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple's AR/VR headset plans, and more.
In other news, it looks like the next round of Apple software updates will be arriving shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The updates will bring several new features like the...
Apple today released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS 15.2 comes more than a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices...
Apple could be looking to simplify the naming of its product lineups, most noticeably with the launch of a "MacBook" and "iMac Pro" in 2022, according to recent rumors.
Apple is believed to be preparing to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a new high-end iMac, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro with Apple silicon.
While multiple...
Amazon today is beating the Black Friday price we tracked on Apple's AirPods 3 last month, now available for just $139.99, down from $179.00. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we tracked the AirPods 3 at $149.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
...
Starting early next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will gain access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
The tool will allow technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods Pro during repair...
Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max were previously running firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware available, and AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates...
Apple today seeded the second RC version of an upcoming iOS 15.2 update to developers and public beta testers, less than a week after seeding the first RC and six weeks after the launch of iOS 15.1.
iOS 15.2 beta can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. Public beta testers can also download the...
The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models.
The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still...