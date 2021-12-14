Apple TV+ App Now Rolling Out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TVs

The Apple TV+ app is now rolling out to Sky Q and Sky Glass TV devices, following a deal between Apple and Comcast earlier this year.



Users of the Sky Q set-top box and the new Sky Glass TV will see the ‌Apple TV+‌ automatically appear on their device, but it is possible to expedite the installation if it has not yet occurred by navigating to Settings, System Management, Resets & Updates, and clicking Refresh Apps. This "updates all existing apps on this device and adds any newly available apps," and should force the installation of the ‌Apple TV+‌ app.

‌Apple TV+‌ joins other video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more that are already integrated into Sky's platform. It is effectively the same stripped-down version of the ‌Apple TV+‌ app available on other Smart TVs from LG and Samsung.

Sky also today published a guide on how to sign in and use the ‌Apple TV+‌ app on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

As part of the deal between Apple and Comcast, the ‌Apple TV+‌ will come to Xfinity in the United States, while Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app come to the Apple TV. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ starting in mid-2022.