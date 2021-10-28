Apple TV+ Coming to Comcast and Sky Devices [Updated]

Apple TV+ will be coming to Comcast devices, expanding the range of devices that Apple's streaming service is available on and expanding its audience to even more customers, Comcast's CEO announced today during the company's earnings call.
The news was broken by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who said during the company's quarterly earnings call that Apple and Comcast have agreed on a deal that will see Apple TV+ come to Comcast devices and Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app come to the Apple TV.
Comcast CEO Roberts: Co. struck deal to bring Apple TV to Comcast platforms, and will bring the Stream app to Apple TVs
— Brian Steinberg (@bristei) October 28, 2021
With the Apple TV+ app, Comcast devices will soon be capable of tapping into Apple's growing library of original shows and movies, such as the Emmy-award-winning "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." When exactly the Apple TV+ app will be available on Comcast devices remains unknown, and we'll update this article when we have more information.
Update: British TV provider Sky today announced that Apple TV+ will be available on its Sky Glass and Sky Q devices later this year. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the Apple TV starting in mid-2022.
Apple has started making a scaled down "Apple TV+" app available on select 2016 and 2017 LG smart TVs. The app is appearing on LG's content store in several regions including Germany, Poland, and the Nordic countries, and its existence is confirmed in an LG support document.
Image credit: Bartłomiej Wiśniowski First spotted by FlatpanelsHD, the app interface looks very similar to the standard ...
Starting today, the Apple TV app is available on the Nvidia Shield, a streaming device powered by the Android TV platform.
With the addition of the Apple TV app, Nvidia Shield users can access the Apple TV+ streaming service with a subscription, TV shows and movies purchased or rented from the iTunes Store, and content from Apple TV Channels.
The Apple TV app works with the built-in...
The Apple TV 4K set-top box will launch in Korea on November 4 in tandem with the availability of the company's TV+ video streaming service, Apple announced on Monday. Along with the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV+ will become available in the country for the first time, accessible through the Apple TV App, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and Apple One.
To celebrate its digital service's...
Apple has abandoned its plans for a low-cost Apple TV dongle and is set to significantly accelerate and expand the output of new content on Apple TV+ next year, according to The Information.
Sources said to be familiar with Apple's plans speaking to The Information have apparently revealed many of the company's internal discussions and attitudes around Apple TV+ in detail. The company...
Apple's TV+ digital streaming service is expected to have a total of 36 million subscribers by the end of 2026, according to research firm Digital TV Research (via The Hollywood Reporter).
According to the research, Disney's wildly successful streaming service will overtake Netflix and reach 284.2 million subscribers by 2026. Netflix by comparison is expected to hit 270.7 million subscribers ...
The Apple TV app is now available on the majority of devices, including TVs and streaming sticks/boxes running Android TV OS, according to a tweet by the Apple TV Twitter account.
Google promised in December of last year that the Apple TV app would expand to more devices in the Android TV OS ecosystem in the near future. The Apple TV app, which offers viewers access to Apple TV+ content and...
Apple today announced it is offering an extended one-month free trial for the Paramount+ streaming service to new users who subscribe within the Apple TV app through June 30, as spotted by The Mac Observer. The offer is valid in the U.S. only.
Previously known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ provides access to TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS and its various subsidiaries, including CBS,...
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline.
The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
Google today announced that the Apple TV app has launched on the $50 Chromecast with Google TV, which is the latest version of the Chromecast dongle.
Google said in December that the Apple TV app would be coming to Chromecast early in 2021, with the app set to expand to other Android TV devices in the future. Is this really happening? Are you really here?The @AppleTV app has finally ...
Sofia Coppola's Apple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD next month, the first Apple TV+ movie to be made available on physical media.
First revealed by Sigmund Judge, "On the Rocks" can be pre-ordered now on Amazon for $17.99. According to the Blu-Ray version information, the physical disc is being distributed by Lionsgate and will ship from October 26, 2021,...
Top Rated Comments
Apple TV+ to Xfinity's garbage equipment = meh
omg thank you for surfacing that article for me!
Sky Go app on tv – this sounds extremely promising!
(Once this happens, just need Netflix to relent and allow their content to appear in 'Watching Now'.)