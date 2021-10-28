Apple TV+ Coming to Comcast and Sky Devices [Updated]

by

Apple TV+ will be coming to Comcast devices, expanding the range of devices that Apple's streaming service is available on and expanding its audience to even more customers, Comcast's CEO announced today during the company's earnings call.

apple tv plus banner
The news was broken by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who said during the company's quarterly earnings call that Apple and Comcast have agreed on a deal that will see ‌Apple TV+‌ come to Comcast devices and Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app come to the Apple TV.


With the ‌Apple TV+‌ app, Comcast devices will soon be capable of tapping into Apple's growing library of original shows and movies, such as the Emmy-award-winning "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." When exactly the ‌Apple TV+‌ app will be available on Comcast devices remains unknown, and we'll update this article when we have more information.

Update: British TV provider Sky today announced that ‌Apple TV+‌ will be available on its Sky Glass and Sky Q devices later this year. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the ‌Apple TV‌ starting in mid-2022.

TonyC28 Avatar
TonyC28
5 hours ago at 06:46 am
Stream app to Apple TV = Good thing

Apple TV+ to Xfinity's garbage equipment = meh
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
5 hours ago at 07:25 am
Good to hear Apple tv+ is available on more devices. Now its time for Apple to add more content
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoeShades Avatar
JoeShades
3 hours ago at 09:42 am

Stream app to Apple TV = Good thing

Apple TV+ to Xfinity's garbage equipment = meh
Yeah The comcast boxes are the worst. Totally unusable for streaming
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matts_ego Avatar
matts_ego
5 hours ago at 07:31 am
This is good news, although, I'm also wondering if this change in business relationship between the two companies means we'll see a Single Sign-On option for Comcast/Xfinity on the Apple TV in the near future as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
1 hour ago at 10:49 am

According to this the Sky apps are coming to Apple Tv

https://deadline.com/2021/10/apple-comcast-streaming-distribution-deal-xfinity-1234864005/

omg thank you for surfacing that article for me!

Sky Go app on tv – this sounds extremely promising!

(Once this happens, just need Netflix to relent and allow their content to appear in 'Watching Now'.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iFan Avatar
iFan
6 hours ago at 06:25 am

Why? Is the Xfinity Stream app not available on tvOS?
It is currently not available. The big news here is xfinity stream coming to tvOS! No more need to buy a roku.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
