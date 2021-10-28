Apple TV+ Coming to Comcast and Sky Devices [Updated]

Apple TV+ will be coming to Comcast devices, expanding the range of devices that Apple's streaming service is available on and expanding its audience to even more customers, Comcast's CEO announced today during the company's earnings call.



The news was broken by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who said during the company's quarterly earnings call that Apple and Comcast have agreed on a deal that will see ‌Apple TV+‌ come to Comcast devices and Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app come to the Apple TV.



Comcast CEO Roberts: Co. struck deal to bring Apple TV to Comcast platforms, and will bring the Stream app to Apple TVs — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) October 28, 2021

With the ‌Apple TV+‌ app, Comcast devices will soon be capable of tapping into Apple's growing library of original shows and movies, such as the Emmy-award-winning "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." When exactly the ‌Apple TV+‌ app will be available on Comcast devices remains unknown, and we'll update this article when we have more information.

Update: British TV provider Sky today announced that ‌Apple TV+‌ will be available on its Sky Glass and Sky Q devices later this year. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on the ‌Apple TV‌ starting in mid-2022.