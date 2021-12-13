Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac (8-Core, 256GB) Drops to New Low Price of $1,399

Today you can get Apple's 24-inch 8-Core GPU, 256GB iMac for a new record low price of $1,399.00 at B&H Photo, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in Silver, Orange, and Yellow, and it's in stock today with free expedited shipping available to most states.

The best discounts we previously tracked on this model, and on most models of the M1 iMac, reached only to $50 off original prices. This is one of the best all-around markdowns on the M1 iMac line to date, and you'll also find the $1,399.00 sale price on Amazon this week, but it won't deliver until January.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.