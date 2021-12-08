Microsoft Releases Preview of Native OneDrive Client for Apple Silicon Macs

by

Microsoft today offered OneDrive users a pre-release version of its OneDrive syncing client for macOS that is optimized to run natively on Apple silicon.

onedrive m1 macs
The official support for M1 Macs should make the OneDrive Arm preview run faster on Apple's latest machines, since the client will no longer need to go through Apple's Rosetta 2 translation layer.

OneDrive users need to be in the Office Insider program or Windows Insider program to use the Apple silicon preview version of OneDrive. Microsoft says it will be rolling out this feature to the Insiders ring over the next few days.

To get the pre-release internal build, click the OneDrive icon in the menu bar and select Help & Settings -> Preferences, then click the About tab. Under "About Microsoft OneDrive," select the checkbox to join the OneDrive Insiders preview, then under Pre-release builds, select Get Apple silicon build.

Microsoft's OneDrive support for Apple silicon comes after Dropbox announced it is working on its own native syncing client for ‌M1‌ Macs that is due for release sometime next year.

Dropbox was forced to reveal its plan to release the optimized client following complaints from users that the company was dragging its feet and being unclear about whether it would eventually offer support for Apple silicon.

Tags: Microsoft, OneDrive

Top Rated Comments

Nintendolinky Avatar
Nintendolinky
1 hour ago at 04:27 am
Here is the link, direct from Microsoft if you dont want to wait for it to be made available to you.
OneDrive Universal Link ('https://oneclient.sfx.ms/Mac/Insiders/21.245.1128.0001/universal/OneDrive.pkg')
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
53 minutes ago at 04:37 am
What about Teams
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
throAU Avatar
throAU
1 hour ago at 04:21 am
Overdue... but to be honest not a massive performance win... its mostly waiting on network anyway.

Still, one less Rosetta2 dependency.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jace88 Avatar
jace88
56 minutes ago at 04:35 am
About time. OneDrive sync with 1TB+ of small files/folders/etc is the one thing which brings my M1 Pro to beachball.

I wish they'd introduce the option to choose whether you want full sync, selective folder syncs and everything offline or just links during the login/setup process rather than signing in, letting it sync the filenames/etc, and then changing it... but maybe this'll all be much faster with a native build of OneDrive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
47 minutes ago at 04:43 am
I use OneDrive all the time, so this will be a welcome change, though some big ones are still not yet AS compatible, let alone being optimised for it.

Hopefully more devs will optimise their applications for Apple silicon rather than just making it compatible, which is better than nothing but not going to utilise ARM very well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spencers Avatar
spencers
37 minutes ago at 04:54 am
Great! Now do Teams
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

macbook pro 13 inch banner

Apple Planning Five New Macs for 2022, Including Entry-Level MacBook Pro Refresh

Sunday December 5, 2021 7:55 am PST by
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup A significant MacBook Air...
Read Full Article171 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors

2022 Apple Watch Lineup Rumored to Include New Apple Watch SE and 'Rugged' Model for Sports

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:22 am PST by
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Read Full Article66 comments
airtag in hand

Apple AirTag Linked to Increasing Number of Car Thefts, Canadian Police Report

Friday December 3, 2021 7:10 am PST by
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police. Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Read Full Article232 comments
1x 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Secretly' Signed $275 Billion Deal With China in 2016

Tuesday December 7, 2021 6:49 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports. In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Read Full Article327 comments
ipad air arrive feature

iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 Reported to Debut in 2022

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:54 am PST by
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
Read Full Article118 comments
2021 MBP SD Card Error Feature

Some SD Cards Not Working Properly With 2021 14 and 16-Inch MacBook Pros

Monday December 6, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
The SD card reader slot on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is not functioning as expected with some SD cards, according to multiple reports on the MacRumors forums. In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers have detailed the issues that they're having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little consistency between reports and affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and...
Read Full Article218 comments
airpods pro blue holiday 3

Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Available for $169.99 and Christmas Delivery on Amazon ($79 Off) [Update: Expired]

Monday December 6, 2021 6:03 am PST by
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article11 comments
life360 app

Tile Buyer Life360 Selling Precise Location Data on Millions of Users

Monday December 6, 2021 1:05 pm PST by
Location tracking service Life360 has been selling the precise location data of tens of millions of its users, according to a new report shared by The Markup. Life360 bills itself as a "family safety platform" app that is meant to allow family members to keep tabs on one another with tracking software that's installed on smartphones, and there are both Android and iPhone apps. The...
Read Full Article184 comments