Nomad Launches 30W USB-C Charger and Sport Cables With iPhone Fast Charging Support

Nomad today announced a pair of new products, including a new USB-C PD wall charger and new Sport Cables. These accessories are both available to order and ship out today on Nomad's website.



The 30W USB-C GaN AC Adapter is a small, minimalist wall charger with a 30W power output that supports iPhone fast charging. This accessory costs $29.95 and does not come with a USB-C cable. In terms of size, Nomad's charger is only marginally larger than Apple's 5W USB-A charger.

Secondly, Nomad has a new collection of Sport Cables, which it says are similar to its existing kevlar cables but come in at a cheaper price and with a nylon braid. There are three versions available: USB-A to Lightning, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C. The Lightning cables are MFi certified and cost $24.95 each.



With both the 30W AC Adapter and one of the USB-C Sport Cables, you'll be able to fast charge an ‌iPhone‌. With this feature, you can get up to 50 percent charge in under 30 minutes on modern iPhones. The 30W AC Adapter can also be used to power Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger.