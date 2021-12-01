Nomad Launches 30W USB-C Charger and Sport Cables With iPhone Fast Charging Support

Nomad today announced a pair of new products, including a new USB-C PD wall charger and new Sport Cables. These accessories are both available to order and ship out today on Nomad's website.
The 30W USB-C GaN AC Adapter is a small, minimalist wall charger with a 30W power output that supports iPhone fast charging. This accessory costs $29.95 and does not come with a USB-C cable. In terms of size, Nomad's charger is only marginally larger than Apple's 5W USB-A charger.
Secondly, Nomad has a new collection of Sport Cables, which it says are similar to its existing kevlar cables but come in at a cheaper price and with a nylon braid. There are three versions available: USB-A to Lightning, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C. The Lightning cables are MFi certified and cost $24.95 each.
With both the 30W AC Adapter and one of the USB-C Sport Cables, you'll be able to fast charge an iPhone. With this feature, you can get up to 50 percent charge in under 30 minutes on modern iPhones. The 30W AC Adapter can also be used to power Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Monday November 29, 2021 7:38 am PST by Sami Fathi
In association with CIT as the financing partner, Apple has launched a new Mac Upgrade Program for small businesses and Apple business partners that allow companies to easily distribute and upgrade their fleets of MacBooks at an affordable price to all of their workers.
As outlined on CIT's website, shared by Max Weinbach, Apple Business Partners can distribute the 13-inch MacBook Pro,...
With Black Friday over, Cyber Monday 2021 is now in full swing and you can find many of the same sales as last week on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPad Pro. In this article we're focusing on the best Cyber Monday discounts on Apple products like these and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
We've been tracking Apple product and accessory deals for Cyber Monday 2021 today, and now Woot is offering a solid discount on the previous generation 32GB Apple TV 4K. You can get this device in new condition for just $99.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member. Note that this sale will last for one day only.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2021 sales have now carried over into Cyber Monday as well. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like iPhone SE.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
We started sharing deals on Apple products for Cyber Monday 2021 earlier today, and now we're tracking deals and bargains available from all of the best Apple accessory companies. Similar to Black Friday, you can expect Cyber Monday savings from Twelve South, Nomad, Belkin, Casetify, and many more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and...
Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. If this timeframe proves to be accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March.
As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will remain a mid-range smartphone with added support for 5G:In terms of product development, Apple is...
Top Rated Comments