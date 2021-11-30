Twitch Adds Support for FaceTime's SharePlay Feature on iOS Devices

Streaming gaming platform Twitch today added support for the SharePlay iOS 15 FaceTime feature, allowing iPhone and iPad users to watch Twitch streams with their friends and family members over ‌FaceTime‌.



As noticed by Engadget, Twitch has added a dedicated SharePlay FAQ to its site explaining the feature.

To use SharePlay with Twitch, participants must start up a ‌FaceTime‌ call with one another and then open up the Twitch app to a stream to watch together. ‌FaceTime‌ will ask if the lead person would like to play the stream for everyone in the call, and then Twitch will open the stream on everyone's device and playback will be synced between the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ of everyone on the call.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay! 📱 Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

All participants must have the Twitch app installed and must be logged in with a Twitch account. Participants will be kept in sync at the same point in the stream, and all users can play or pause content for everyone in the call. Anyone can change the channel by navigating to another channel.

During a SharePlay Twitch stream, all users can chat, follow, subscribe, and cheer with Bits from their separate accounts.

SharePlay for Twitch is limited to iOS devices running iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 at this time, and there is no integration for the Twitch Apple TV app.