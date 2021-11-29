Best Cyber Monday Deals for AirPods, Apple Pencil, iMac, More

With Black Friday over, Cyber Monday 2021 is now in full swing and you can find many of the same sales as last week on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPad Pro. In this article we're focusing on the best Cyber Monday discounts on Apple products like these and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods
AirPods continue to be the best Apple product to shop for this holiday season, with Black Friday pricing on numerous models sticking around this Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, Amazon's and Walmart's $90 discount on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe hasn't returned today, but Amazon has a decent $70 discount for anyone who missed the Black Friday sale.
Otherwise, you'll find notable discounts on the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, all available on Amazon this year. Some sales do require an automatic coupon, and so you won't see the deal price until you reach the cart screen.
Another leftover deal from Black Friday is on the Apple Pencil 2, which is on sale for $99.00, down from $129.00. Amazon's offer on this accessory remains one of the best and most consistent discounts we've tracked this year.
MacBook Pro
14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
10-Core M1 Pro 1TB - $2,449.99 at Amazon ($49 off, lowest ever)
16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
10-Core M1 Pro 512GB - $2,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)
Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models in holidays past, and Black Friday 2021 is no different. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like iPhone SE.
Black Friday 2021 deals are still going strong, and we're tracking the best deals across Apple's AirPods lineup. Throughout the week we've been sharing the best sales for Apple devices like iPhone, Mac, and iPad, so be sure to follow us on Twitter for all of the latest Black Friday sales
