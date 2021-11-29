Best Cyber Monday Deals for AirPods, Apple Pencil, iMac, More

With Black Friday over, Cyber Monday 2021 is now in full swing and you can find many of the same sales as last week on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPad Pro. In this article we're focusing on the best Cyber Monday discounts on Apple products like these and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods

AirPods continue to be the best Apple product to shop for this holiday season, with Black Friday pricing on numerous models sticking around this Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, Amazon's and Walmart's $90 discount on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe hasn't returned today, but Amazon has a decent $70 discount for anyone who missed the Black Friday sale.

Otherwise, you'll find notable discounts on the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, all available on Amazon this year. Some sales do require an automatic coupon, and so you won't see the deal price until you reach the cart screen.



Apple Pencil 2



Another leftover deal from Black Friday is on the Apple Pencil 2, which is on sale for $99.00, down from $129.00. Amazon's offer on this accessory remains one of the best and most consistent discounts we've tracked this year.



MacBook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

10-Core M1 Pro 1TB - $2,449.99 at Amazon ($49 off, lowest ever)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

10-Core M1 Pro 512GB - $2,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)

13-inch MacBook Air (2020)

M1 256GB - $899.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $899.00 at Amazon ($100 off) M1 512GB - $1,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

iMac

21.5-inch iMac (Mid 2020)

2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $799.00 at Amazon ($300 off, lowest ever)

24-inch Retina iMac (2021)

M1 Chip w/ 7-Core GPU, 256GB - $1,249.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

Mac mini

M1 Mac mini (Late 2020)

M1 512GB - $749.99 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever)

iPad Pro (2021)

12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2021)

128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever) 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $1,099.00 at Amazon ($100 off) 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off) 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,699.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,699.99 at Amazon ($99 off) 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $2,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) 128GB Cellular - $1,199.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,199.99 at Amazon ($99 off) 256GB Cellular - $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 1TB Cellular - $1,849.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

Apple Gift Card

Following in the wake of similar sales from Target and Best Buy last week, Amazon today is offering $15 in Amazon credit when purchasing a $100 Apple Gift Card.



To get the deal, you'll need to select the $100 (or more) Apple Gift Card option, then enter the code APPLENOV at the checkout screen.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.