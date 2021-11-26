MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter That Turns an iPad or Mac Into a Second Screen

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that can turn an extra Mac or iPad into a secondary display for a primary Mac or even a Windows PC.



Priced at $130, the Luna Display adapter is designed to plug into a Mac or a PC using a USB-C port on newer machines, a Mini DisplayPort (older Macs), or an HDMI port (PCs), and when paired with the Luna Display software, a main Mac or PC can be connected to an ‌iPad‌ or another Mac using WiFi.



With this setup, you can take advantage of older hardware or add an extra display to your workflow without having to spend money on another device. It's especially useful for those who have makeshift work-from-home setups that could make use of an extra device.



The Luna Display extends a Mac or PC's display to a secondary Mac or ‌iPad‌. There's an ‌iPad‌ to Mac mode, an ‌iPad‌ to PC mode, a Mac to Mac mode, and a PC to Mac mode. For the USB-C version of the Luna Display, it can be used interchangeably between Macs and PCs thanks to a software update that came out earlier this year.



For those who have a Mac mini or Mac Pro, Luna Display has a "headless" mode that allows another Mac or ‌iPad‌ to be used as the main display for one of these display-less machines.



The Luna Display apps are designed to support both PCs and Macs, and the recent update also made the software faster on Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max machines. Macs and PCs have the same features when used with Luna Display, such as Teleprompter mode for an ‌iPad‌ connected to a main machine. Astropad is also working on 5K display support, a feature that is coming by the end of 2021.



Apple has designed a Sidecar function for using an ‌iPad‌ as a secondary device for a Mac, but it's much more limited than what Luna Display can do because it only works with a Mac and an ‌iPad‌. Luna Display supports Mac-to-Mac, PC-to-Mac, and PC-to-iPad connectivity in addition to Mac-to-iPad functionality.

It's also worth noting that ‌Sidecar‌ is limited to newer devices, while Luna Display is compatible with older iPads and Macs that don't support the ‌Sidecar‌ feature. Luna Display also offers full native resolution, which is not available with the Mac to Mac AirPlay feature that Apple added in macOS Monterey, plus it connects over Ethernet or Thunderbolt in addition to WiFi for faster speeds.



Luna Display provides full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both connected machines in Mac-to-Mac mode or PC-to-Mac mode, plus it has full native support for Apple silicon Macs. On the ‌iPad‌, there's full support for touch gestures, Apple Pencil, and keyboards.

The dongle works with 2013 and newer Macs running macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later, as well as iPads running iOS 9.1 or later.

While the Luna Display is normally priced at $130, there is a Black Friday discount that's available. Astropad is discounting the Luna Display by 30 percent, dropping the price to $91, plus free worldwide shipping is available, making it an ideal time to pick one up.