MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter That Turns an iPad or Mac Into a Second Screen

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that can turn an extra Mac or iPad into a secondary display for a primary Mac or even a Windows PC.

lunadisplay1
Priced at $130, the Luna Display adapter is designed to plug into a Mac or a PC using a USB-C port on newer machines, a Mini DisplayPort (older Macs), or an HDMI port (PCs), and when paired with the Luna Display software, a main Mac or PC can be connected to an ‌iPad‌ or another Mac using WiFi.

lunadisplay2
With this setup, you can take advantage of older hardware or add an extra display to your workflow without having to spend money on another device. It's especially useful for those who have makeshift work-from-home setups that could make use of an extra device.

lunadisplay3
The Luna Display extends a Mac or PC's display to a secondary Mac or ‌iPad‌. There's an ‌iPad‌ to Mac mode, an ‌iPad‌ to PC mode, a Mac to Mac mode, and a PC to Mac mode. For the USB-C version of the Luna Display, it can be used interchangeably between Macs and PCs thanks to a software update that came out earlier this year.

luna display windows support
For those who have a Mac mini or Mac Pro, Luna Display has a "headless" mode that allows another Mac or ‌iPad‌ to be used as the main display for one of these display-less machines.

macminilunadisplay2
The Luna Display apps are designed to support both PCs and Macs, and the recent update also made the software faster on Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max machines. Macs and PCs have the same features when used with Luna Display, such as Teleprompter mode for an ‌iPad‌ connected to a main machine. Astropad is also working on 5K display support, a feature that is coming by the end of 2021.

lunadisplaymactomac
Apple has designed a Sidecar function for using an ‌iPad‌ as a secondary device for a Mac, but it's much more limited than what Luna Display can do because it only works with a Mac and an ‌iPad‌. Luna Display supports Mac-to-Mac, PC-to-Mac, and PC-to-iPad connectivity in addition to Mac-to-iPad functionality.

It's also worth noting that ‌Sidecar‌ is limited to newer devices, while Luna Display is compatible with older iPads and Macs that don't support the ‌Sidecar‌ feature. Luna Display also offers full native resolution, which is not available with the Mac to Mac AirPlay feature that Apple added in macOS Monterey, plus it connects over Ethernet or Thunderbolt in addition to WiFi for faster speeds.

luna display mac to mac mode
Luna Display provides full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both connected machines in Mac-to-Mac mode or PC-to-Mac mode, plus it has full native support for Apple silicon Macs. On the ‌iPad‌, there's full support for touch gestures, Apple Pencil, and keyboards.

The dongle works with 2013 and newer Macs running macOS 10.11 El Capitan or later, as well as iPads running iOS 9.1 or later.

We have five of the USB-C Luna Display adapters to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Luna Display Giveaway

The contest will run from today (November 26) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 3. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 3 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

While the Luna Display is normally priced at $130, there is a Black Friday discount that's available. Astropad is discounting the Luna Display by 30 percent, dropping the price to $91, plus free worldwide shipping is available, making it an ideal time to pick one up.

Tag: giveaway

Related Stories

General black friday 20 sale feature 2

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, More

Wednesday November 24, 2021 8:06 am PST by
Black Friday 2021 has kicked off, and you can now get some of the year's best deals on numerous Apple products. In this article we're providing a quick summary of all the best sales we've seen so far this season. For more on the best sales happening this week, visit our Black Friday Roundup. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article27 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Delays iOS 15 Feature for Adding Your Driver's License to Your iPhone Until Early 2022

Tuesday November 23, 2021 9:35 am PST by
Apple recently updated its website to indicate that an upcoming iOS 15 and watchOS 8 feature that will let you add your driver's license or state ID to your iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states has been delayed until early 2022. Apple previously said the feature would launch in late 2021. In September, Apple said Arizona and Georgia would be among the first states to introduce ...
Read Full Article101 comments
airpods pro blue holiday 3

Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to $159 on Amazon

Tuesday November 23, 2021 9:12 am PST by
Amazon is now matching Walmart's price on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, available for $159.00, down from $249.00. These are shipped and sold directly from Amazon, and in stock now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Stock may begin dwindling soon, ...
Read Full Article37 comments
airpods pro pink holiday

Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hit Lowest Ever Price

Tuesday November 23, 2021 7:47 am PST by
Apple's AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case is now available for its lowest ever price thanks to Black Friday sales. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The limited-time deal is available at both Amazon and Walmart, which are both...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

There's No Windows for Arm Macs Yet Because Microsoft Has Secret Exclusivity Deal With Qualcomm

Monday November 22, 2021 12:56 pm PST by
Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, and now we may know the reason - a secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. According to XDA-Developers, Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC's because of ...
Read Full Article283 comments
airpods pro holiday 2

Apple Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to All-Time Low of $159 ($90 Off)

Monday November 22, 2021 12:01 pm PST by
Update November 23: This deal is now also available at Amazon. Black Friday is officially in full swing this afternoon, with the launch of one of the first major discounts at Walmart. There you can get Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for just $159.00, down from $249.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article15 comments
maxresdefault

HomeKit Accessories Worth Checking Out

Tuesday November 23, 2021 7:06 am PST by
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan rounds up some of his favorite home products that he's been using. We have another installment of our HomeKit series, this time featuring devices from Lutron, Belkin, Sonos, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. You can see everything in action in the video, and we have links and a short description for the HomeKit...
Read Full Article72 comments
wrap up 3 homepod spotify 1

Spotify Users Growing Impatient and Canceling Subscriptions Over Lack of Native HomePod Support

Monday November 22, 2021 10:39 am PST by
Spotify users are growing impatient with the music streaming giant over its lack of HomePod support, pushing several customers to the brink of canceling their subscriptions entirely and moving to alternative platforms, such as Apple Music. More than a year ago, at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would be adding third-party music service support to HomePod. A ...
Read Full Article149 comments