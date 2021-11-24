Apple Shares 'Saving Simon' Holidays Ad Shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Apple today shared its annual holidays ad titled "Saving Simon," shot on the iPhone 13 Pro with unspecified "additional software and hardware" used.

Directed by Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Jason Reitman and his father, Oscar-nominated film director Ivan Reitman, Apple describes the three-minute ad as "a story for everyone who can't wait for the holidays to get here." The ad is set to the song "You and I" by Valerie June, which can be listened to on Apple Music here

In the ad, a boy kicks over three out of four snowmen in front of his family's house. Just before kicking over the fourth snowman, his sister runs out of the house and saves the snowman by placing it in the family's freezer for an entire year. After she places the snowman back outside the following winter, the ad takes an unexpected twist that leads to a touching moment on the family's front lawn.

"To the ones we've waited all year to be with," the ad concludes. "Happy Holidays."