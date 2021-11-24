Apple Shares 'Saving Simon' Holidays Ad Shot on iPhone 13 Pro
Apple today shared its annual holidays ad titled "Saving Simon," shot on the iPhone 13 Pro with unspecified "additional software and hardware" used.
Directed by Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Jason Reitman and his father, Oscar-nominated film director Ivan Reitman, Apple describes the three-minute ad as "a story for everyone who can't wait for the holidays to get here." The ad is set to the song "You and I" by Valerie June, which can be listened to on Apple Music here
.
In the ad, a boy kicks over three out of four snowmen in front of his family's house. Just before kicking over the fourth snowman, his sister runs out of the house and saves the snowman by placing it in the family's freezer for an entire year. After she places the snowman back outside the following winter, the ad takes an unexpected twist that leads to a touching moment on the family's front lawn.
"To the ones we've waited all year to be with," the ad concludes. "Happy Holidays."
Related Stories
Monday November 22, 2021 3:43 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple will be offering customers up to a $200 Apple Store gift card alongside purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event that begins on Black Friday, November 26, until Cyber Monday on November 29.
The promotion will be valid for all customers who purchase eligible products either at an Apple Store, by phone at 1-800-MY-APPLE, or online. See the eligible...
Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, and now we may know the reason - a secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. According to XDA-Developers, Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC's because of ...
Monday November 22, 2021 10:39 am PST by Sami Fathi
Spotify users are growing impatient with the music streaming giant over its lack of HomePod support, pushing several customers to the brink of canceling their subscriptions entirely and moving to alternative platforms, such as Apple Music.
More than a year ago, at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would be adding third-party music service support to HomePod. A ...
Update November 23: This deal is now also available at Amazon. Black Friday is officially in full swing this afternoon, with the launch of one of the first major discounts at Walmart. There you can get Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for just $159.00, down from $249.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Last Friday, code suggested Google would soon roll out an update for Google Messages that would display iMessage Reactions from iPhone users as emoji on Android devices, and now that update has started rolling out. Screenshots from 9to5Google reader Jvolkman According to 9to5Google, some Android users are beginning to see iMessage reactions in Google Messages as emoji that are linked to the...
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan rounds up some of his favorite home products that he's been using. We have another installment of our HomeKit series, this time featuring devices from Lutron, Belkin, Sonos, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. You can see everything in action in the video, and we have links and a short description for the HomeKit...
Top Rated Comments
Nice commercial. Felt like I was watching a movie.