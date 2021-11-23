HomeKit Accessories Worth Checking Out

Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan rounds up some of his favorite home products that he's been using. We have another installment of our HomeKit series, this time featuring devices from Lutron, Belkin, Sonos, and more.

Lutron Caseta Light Switches ($195 for a set) - It can be expensive to swap out bulbs for all of the lighting in your home, but with Lutron's Caseta Smart Lighting Switch and Dimmer Switch, you can wire up your house for ‌HomeKit‌ with minimal effort. You need a bridge for the Caseta devices, so it's best to buy them in a kit if you're replacing more than one light switch.

Lutron Serena Smart Shades ($600) - Though not inexpensive, if you want a ‌HomeKit‌ house, Lutron makes a series of Serena Smart Shades that can be controlled using ‌HomeKit‌. You'll need to pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $600 per window, so this is pricey home improvement.

Wemo Stage Scene Controller ($50) - The multi-button Wemo Stage Scene Controller can be used to control any ‌HomeKit‌ accessory with its assignable buttons.

Hunter Ceiling Fan ($180) - Hunter's HomeKit-enabled ceiling fans are surprisingly affordable and can be controlled with Siri, making this a useful smart home addition. Pricing starts at $180 for the Aerodyne, but there are also higher-end models available.

Sonos Beam Sound Bar - ($449) Sonos recently released its second-generation Beam, which is designed to work with a TV. It's AirPlay 2-enabled, so it shows up in the Home app and can be used with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speakers like the HomePod.

HomePod mini ($99) - A HomePod mini is an essential component for a ‌HomeKit‌ setup as it can serve as a Home Hub, it works with Thread devices, and it supports ‌Siri‌ commands. Apple just released the ‌HomePod mini‌ in a selection of new colors, so it's a good time to buy.

