HomeKit Accessories Worth Checking Out
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan rounds up some of his favorite home products that he's been using. We have another installment of our HomeKit series, this time featuring devices from Lutron, Belkin, Sonos, and more.
You can see everything in action in the video, and we have links and a short description for the HomeKit products below.
- Lutron Caseta Light Switches ($195 for a set) - It can be expensive to swap out bulbs for all of the lighting in your home, but with Lutron's Caseta Smart Lighting Switch and Dimmer Switch, you can wire up your house for HomeKit with minimal effort. You need a bridge for the Caseta devices, so it's best to buy them in a kit if you're replacing more than one light switch.
- Lutron Serena Smart Shades ($600) - Though not inexpensive, if you want a HomeKit house, Lutron makes a series of Serena Smart Shades that can be controlled using HomeKit. You'll need to pay somewhere in the neighborhood of $600 per window, so this is pricey home improvement.
- Wemo Stage Scene Controller ($50) - The multi-button Wemo Stage Scene Controller can be used to control any HomeKit accessory with its assignable buttons.
- Hunter Ceiling Fan ($180) - Hunter's HomeKit-enabled ceiling fans are surprisingly affordable and can be controlled with Siri, making this a useful smart home addition. Pricing starts at $180 for the Aerodyne, but there are also higher-end models available.
- Sonos Beam Sound Bar - ($449) Sonos recently released its second-generation Beam, which is designed to work with a TV. It's AirPlay 2-enabled, so it shows up in the Home app and can be used with other AirPlay 2 speakers like the HomePod.
- HomePod mini ($99) - A HomePod mini is an essential component for a HomeKit setup as it can serve as a Home Hub, it works with Thread devices, and it supports Siri commands. Apple just released the HomePod mini in a selection of new colors, so it's a good time to buy.
Have a favorite HomeKit device that we left out? Let us know in the comments and we may highlight it in a future HomeKit video.
Related Stories
Monday November 22, 2021 3:43 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple will be offering customers up to a $200 Apple Store gift card alongside purchases of eligible products as part of its annual four-day shopping event that begins on Black Friday, November 26, until Cyber Monday on November 29.
The promotion will be valid for all customers who purchase eligible products either at an Apple Store, by phone at 1-800-MY-APPLE, or online. See the eligible...
Monday November 22, 2021 10:39 am PST by Sami Fathi
Spotify users are growing impatient with the music streaming giant over its lack of HomePod support, pushing several customers to the brink of canceling their subscriptions entirely and moving to alternative platforms, such as Apple Music.
More than a year ago, at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would be adding third-party music service support to HomePod. A ...
Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, starting at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. These sales measure up to $150 off, and all models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Wednesday November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance...
Although Black Friday isn't technically until November 26, retailers released a slew of deals over the weekend. It's not always clear if particularly good deals will last all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or disappear before the shopping holidays, so in this article we're highlighting all of the best Apple-related sales you can get as of today. If anything interests you, we...
Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, and now we may know the reason - a secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm.
According to XDA-Developers, Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC's because of a previously unknown deal between the two companies....
Top Rated Comments
I remember watching someone pushing a remote control button, and the glass went opaque. Loved it... Is that technology out there somewhere? It wouldn't be 'darkout' type shading, but is a start...