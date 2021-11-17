Apple Announces Self Service Repair Program, Starting With iPhone 12 and 13

by

Apple today announced the "Self Service Repair" program, allowing users to complete their own repairs via a new online store dedicated to parts and tools.

apple self service repair announcement
The Self Service Repair program will give customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. The scheme will be introduced in phases, adding more repairs and supported devices over time. Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said:

Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.

The first phase of the program will focus on the iPhone's most commonly serviced parts, such as the display, battery, and camera, but more kinds of repairs will become available later next year. Apple silicon Macs with the M1 chip, including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, will be next to join the scheme.

The Self Service Repair program will be facilitated by a new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, offering more than 200 individual parts and tools to complete ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ repairs at launch.

Customers who want to perform a repair will first be encouraged to consult the Repair Manual before placing an order for parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. After the repair has been completed, customers who return their used or broken part to Apple for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

Apple cautioned that Self Service Repair is intended for "individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices," and encouraged "the vast majority of customers" to visit a professional repair provider with certified technicians for "the safest and most reliable way to get a repair."

The company also highlighted the significant global expansion of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, as well as the growing number of Independent Repair Providers that sit alongside Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The Self Service Repair program will be available to users starting early next year in the U.S. and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

Tags: repair program, Right to Repair, Self Service Repair

Top Rated Comments

jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
I think I just saw a flying pig.
Score: 61 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dragoon2745 Avatar
dragoon2745
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
Weird timing for an April's fools joke.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jgassens Avatar
jgassens
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
This was not on my Apple bingo card.

(but RIP poor iFixit. Getting Sherlocked suuuucks)
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
This is great, giving customers more choice/options.

And environmentally good, too.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
I thought hell would freeze over before Apple made us repair our own devices that we paid for with our own money. What a massive W for #RightToRepair!
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
Hmmmmmmmmmmm.

Any else skeptical?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

hyperdrive multi display dock 1

HYPER Debuts 15-Port Dock That Supports 3 4K Displays

Monday November 15, 2021 10:02 am PST by
HYPER today announced the launch of its latest dock, a 15-port version that is designed for the 13, 14, 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to three 4K displays on larger Mac machines. There are three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts, all of which support 4K displays at up to 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD ...
Read Full Article82 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 4A402 and AirPods 3 Firmware to 4B66

Tuesday November 16, 2021 11:34 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug ...
Read Full Article96 comments
Top Stories 85 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Saturday November 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements. Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Read Full Article99 comments
amazon prime video app

Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac

Monday November 15, 2021 9:05 am PST by
Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store. Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app. Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, ...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Imposing Strict Terms on U.S. States for Digital IDs in Wallet App

Monday November 15, 2021 6:46 am PST by
Apple's agreement with U.S. states looking to add digital ID cards such as driver's licenses to the Wallet app includes strict terms and charges footed to the taxpayer, according to fintech consultant Jason Mikula and CNBC. The ability to add a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app is a new feature in iOS 15. Customers will be able to tap the plus icon at the top of the Wallet app to add...
Read Full Article141 comments