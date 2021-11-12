Largest iPhone Supplier Says Chip Shortage to Drag Into Second Half of 2022

by

Major iPhone supplier Foxconn says that it expects the ongoing chip shortage to continue well into the second half of next year, prolonging struggles of manufacturers, including Apple, to keep up with consumer demand, The Wall Street Journal reports.

iphone 13 pro max display bleen
Apple has been dealing with the chip shortage for the past several quarters, but it only started significantly impacting Apple’s business in the most recent quarter. The shortage of specific components and production constraints related to the ongoing public health crisis have impacted ‌iPhone‌, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac availability. Apple said that this past quarter, the shortages cost it $6 billion, and it expects the impact to be even more significant for the holiday season.

Foxconn is Apple's largest supplier for the ‌iPhone‌, and while some reports suggest that production is improving, it's still a length away from being entirely normal. As the holiday season approaches, Apple is encouraging customers to get their holiday orders in early to ensure they receive them in time for the holidays, and the company has provided "order by" dates for some of its most popular products.

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Tag: Foxconn
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
18 minutes ago at 08:13 am
So hopefully by Fall, 2022 no more chip shortage?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisBougieLife Avatar
ThisBougieLife
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am
I don’t think the chip shortage is going to end any time soon. I’ll eat my hat when you can get a graphics card for MSRP.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cosmosent Avatar
Cosmosent
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am
I believe the impact is significant right now !

I'm doing a spot check every single day, & it doesn't look good !

If this continues into Feb, many will simply wait for the iPhone 14 !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Feature Blue

iPhone 13 Availability Expected to Improve As Holiday Season Approaches

Monday November 8, 2021 1:54 am PST by
The availability of the iPhone 13 is expected to improve in the coming weeks as the holiday season approaches, possibly easing concerns from analysts and customers that product availability would have remained exceptionally tight as consumers begin holiday shopping. Like many other products, the iPhone has been suffering the consequences of a global chip shortage that has impacted production ...
Read Full Article48 comments
Apple Retail Holiday Products iPhone iPad MacBook Watch AirPods AirTag HomePod

Apple Launches Holiday Gift Guide and Personalized Holiday Cards

Tuesday November 9, 2021 8:23 am PST by
Apple today announced the launch of its Holiday Gift Guide and a range of personalized holiday cards through Today at Apple. Starting today, Apple's annual Holiday Gift Guide is available via its website to help customers choose gifts more easily. The guide features specific recommendations for photographers and creatives, as well as those passionate about health, fitness, and entertainment. ...
Read Full Article6 comments
macbook airpods iphone

Bloomberg: Apple's Potentially Biggest Sales Quarter in History Threatened by Device Shortages

Thursday October 21, 2021 5:05 am PDT by
Apple device shortages threaten to undercut what could otherwise be a record-setting holiday season for the company, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Not long after Apple's iPhone 13 launch in September, shipping estimates for all models began slipping by several weeks. This trend was replicated for the iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7, and most recently, Apple's new...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone 13 pro max display bleen

Apple Suppliers Refute Report Claiming iPhone 13 Production Being Lowered Due to Chip Shortages

Wednesday October 13, 2021 7:14 am PDT by
Apple's suppliers have refuted a report suggesting that due to the ongoing chip shortage, Apple has cut production orders for iPhone 13 models by as much as 10 million units for 2021. Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that due to the chip shortage, Apple had informed suppliers about cutting iPhone 13 production by as much as 10 million units for the remainder of the year. The news caused a drop...
Read Full Article41 comments
Mac App Store General Feature

Apple Will Continue to Accept App Store Submissions Throughout Holiday Season

Monday November 8, 2021 8:19 am PST by
Apple today announced that developers will be able to submit new and updated app submissions via App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holiday season. Apple notes that the app review process may take longer from November 24 to November 28 and from December 23 to December 27:This year, we're pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays....
Read Full Article43 comments
chinafoxconn

Widespread Power Outages in China Have Apple Suppliers 'Scrambling' to Keep Production on Track

Friday October 8, 2021 3:10 am PDT by
Apple suppliers in China are scrambling to keep production on track ahead of the busy holiday season in the face of widespread power outages in the country, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia. Widespread power outages in China are reigniting a push by tech manufacturers to shift production away from Asia's biggest economy, with suppliers to Apple, Amazon and others scrambling to keep...
Read Full Article132 comments
iphone 13 pro max display bleen

Apple Reportedly Using iPad Components in iPhone 13 to Offset Shortages

Tuesday November 2, 2021 1:15 am PDT by
Amid long waiting times for iPhone 13 models around the world, Apple has reportedly reallocated iPad parts to make up for shortages, in another signal that the global paucity of chips is impacting Apple's supply chain. iPad and iPhone share common components including core and peripheral chips, which means Apple is able to shift supplies between the devices to prioritize one or the other,...
Read Full Article57 comments
ipad mac side by side

Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Record for Macs With 'Strong Demand' for M1 MacBook Air

Thursday October 28, 2021 1:47 pm PDT by
Apple today reported Mac revenue of $9.17 billion in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which is an all-time quarterly revenue record for Macs. Apple CEO Tim Cook said there was "strong demand" for the M1 MacBook Air in particular. No new Macs were released during the quarter, with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models not being released until after the quarter ended, but...
Read Full Article54 comments
bloomberg lordstown

Apple Supplier Foxconn Agrees to Buy Ohio Car Factory for $230 Million

Friday October 1, 2021 4:27 am PDT by
Apple supplier Foxconn has agreed to buy a former General Motors factory in Ohio, a move that potentially puts it in a better position to assemble cars for Apple, should the tech giant choose to formally enter the automotive sector in the future (via Bloomberg). Image credit: Dustin Franz/Bloomberg The purchase is part of a $280 million deal Foxconn has agreed with embattled automaker...
Read Full Article62 comments
iphone in box

Apple's Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2021 Holiday Shopping Season

Monday November 1, 2021 8:14 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its extended return policy is now in effect for the holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products that Apple sells, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and more. In the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands, and select other countries, most items purchased between...
Read Full Article57 comments