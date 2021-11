Here Are the Latest Dates You Can Order Apple Products in Time for Christmas

If you are planning to purchase an Apple device, accessory, or gift card for someone as a Christmas gift this year, Apple has shared the latest dates that these items can be ordered by with free shipping to ensure delivery prior to December 25 in the United States. Apple has also provided "order by" deadlines for products in select other countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK.



Apple's holiday shipping page provides "order by" deadlines for all iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, AirTag, and HomePod mini models that it sells, as well as for physical Apple gift cards sent by mail. The dates will fluctuate over time, so ordering gifts as early as possible is always a good idea.

At the time this story was published, some of the deadlines were as follows:

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 iPhone 11: Order by December 15

Order by December 15 Apple Watch Series 7: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 Apple Watch SE: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 12.9-inch iPad Pro: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 11-inch iPad Pro: Order by December 8

Order by December 8 iPad Air: Order by December 1

Order by December 1 iPad mini: Order by November 16

Order by November 16 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: Order by December 1

Order by December 1 13-inch MacBook Pro: Order by December 17

Order by December 17 MacBook Air: Order by December 17

Order by December 17 24-inch iMac: Order by December 8

Order by December 8 27-inch iMac: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 Mac mini: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 Apple TV 4K: Order by December 1

Order by December 1 AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 HomePod mini: Order by December 22

Order by December 22 AirTag: Order by December 8

Order by December 8 Apple Gift Card sent by mail: Order by December 21

Delivery timing may vary for custom configurations of Macs, with some 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models already backordered into 2022, for example.

In addition to online ordering, in-store pickup is also an option at Apple Stores. In some U.S. metro areas, in-stock items at Apple Stores may also be available for two-hour courier delivery as late as December 24, according to Apple.